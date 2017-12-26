Trump’s 2017 Mar-A-Lago Christmas Dinner Menu Had ‘Trump Chocolate Cake’ And ‘Brilliant Cheesecake’

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump may not have had the “Melania Cakes” that made Melania smile in the past on their menu during Christmas Day dinner at Mar-a-Lago, but the desserts were plentiful all the same. According to AOL, Trump’s 2017 Christmas dinner menu included lots of rich desserts that were served at the Florida estate of President Trump, which Trump has dubbed his “Winter White House.”

“Trump Chocolate Cake” was one of the items on the Christmas Day dinner menu, along with more traditional fare, like bread pudding. Joining those desserts were special delicacies like Piña Colada Crème Brulée, Brilliant Cheesecake, and Black Forest Trifle Martini. As reported by the Palm Beach Post, Trump’s dinner menu at Mar-a-Lago in 2016 did not specify the “selection of hand-crafted Christmas desserts” mentioned in the menu posted to Facebook below.

However, that sneak peek at the Christmas dinner from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate one year ago still featured a feast for a king and queen and their subjects that was nonetheless fascinating. Trump’s Christmas Day feast featured a choice of “Mr. Trump’s Wedge Salad,” a concoction of red onions, blue cheese, tomatoes, and bacon. That salad bearing Trump’s name could be replaced by Honey Lavender Squash Soup, Asparagus Salad or a Colossal Crab Cocktail. The entrees featured a choice of a turkey dinner with all the fixings, filet mignon, “Cashew Crusted Short Ribs,” sea bass, salmon or lamb.

It isn’t clear what was available to drink at the Christmas feast, but lots of quips about Diet Coke likely being on the 2017 menu appear on social media. Trump’s legendary Christmas Eve parties at Mar-a-Lago have come with reports that claimed large buffets decorated the clubhouse with so many different offerings of sweets that they nearly covered an entire wall, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.

Quips about Trump’s Christmas dinner menu have also appeared on social media, with a now-deleted tweet from the Rogue WH Snr Advisor Twitter account joking that the menu included a couple of Arby’s roast beef sandwiches, Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, ham, chicken, three meat lover’s Domino’s pizzas, garlic knots, mashed potatoes, a funnel cake and assorted pies.