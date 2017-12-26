Lala Kent Flaunts Lavish Lifestyle On Instagram, Says She ‘Can’t Get Enough Of Randy’

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett might have celebrated the holidays together.

While the Vanderpump Rules star continues to stay tight-lipped about her relationship with the married film producer, she shared a video of herself preparing to board a helicopter on Instagram over the weekend, which seemed to be the same helicopter that Randall Emmett is known to use.

“Happy holidays, my babies. Be safe, be happy, and leave all your worries behind,” Lala Kent wrote in the caption of the short clip.

One day later, Lala Kent returned to Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself sporting her rumored engagement ring and bright red lips. In the caption, Kent told her fans and followers that she “can’t get enough of Randy,” which is the name of a lip shade that was believed to be inspired by her boyfriend.

Earlier this month, Lala Kent released a line of Give Them Lala lip glosses and included a number of terms that were believed to be inspired by Randall Emmett and their romance, including “The Affair” and “Mistress.” As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Kent’s relationship was a hot topic during Season 5, and many accused her of being Randall Emmett’s mistress.

Randall Emmett is currently married to actress Ambyr Childers, but as In Touch Weekly magazine revealed last week, Childers filed for divorce earlier this year.

According to In Touch Weekly magazine, Randall Emmett filed for separation from Ambyr Childers in 2015 but requested his filing be dismissed the following year. Around the same time, however, he reportedly met and began dating Lala Kent.

Throughout the ongoing rumors regarding her married boyfriend, Lala Kent has denied that her boyfriend is married. That said, she appears to have been lying the whole time, as he is still technically married to Childers and has been for quite a while.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.