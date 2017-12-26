‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Case Previews What’s Next For Sharon & Scott?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease the juicy details about what will happen between Sharon and Scott (Daniel Hall) after his “affair” with Abby (Melissa Ordway) is exposed. Sharon (Sharon Case) has been through all kinds of drama during her two-decade arc on the CBS soap opera. Sharon’s fans are confident that she will come out of this mess without it breaking her.

At one point, the Young and the Restless writers had her descent into madness with several bipolar episodes. Another time, the baby that she knew as her and Dylan’s (Steve Burton) son, Sully, was actually Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) baby, Christian. She was forced to hand the baby over to Nick after spending a year as his mother. Now, she’s been being put to the test, again. How will she do when she finds out that Scott cheated on her? How will she react when she learns the other woman was Abby?

Over the past couple months, Sharon has shown that she’s much more stable, which is why her fans are really worried about how she’ll react. They think there’s a real possibility that Sharon may have another bipolar episode. However, Mal Young, executive producer of Young and the Restless, has promised the fans that he will write Sharon as a strong woman. So, after she finds out that her boyfriend cheated on her, how will this new strong Sharon react?

According to CBS Soaps In Depth, Sharon will be fine no matter what. Even though Sharon and Scott seem like they are a great fit for each other, what about when she finds out that he cheated on her? She may want to kick him to the curb.

Today on #YR, Nick takes on a new challenge and Abby and Scott hide their true feelings. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/7f9mzaRhIn pic.twitter.com/DSSjbyuoEU — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 9, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers say that Abby and Sharon’s competition is not a new thing. They’ve always had an adversarial relationship, but they have never fought over the same man. So, it will be interesting to see how it all plays out when Sharon realizes the truth.

There is also the possibility that Sharon could reunite with her ex-husband, Nick. While both characters are currently in committed relationships, it’s hard to overlook the chemistry between Sharon Case and Joshua Morrow.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that even though Nick won’t admit it, he is extremely jealous of Scott. Could this be the beginning of Sharon and Nick getting back together? Nick’s life is about to get pretty complicated, as Christian’s paternity is about to be revealed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.