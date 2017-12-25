Jeremy, Audrey Roloff Post Photos Of Ember Jean Looking Like Baby Jesus

Christmas Eve has finally come and a popular reality TV series couple, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff of Little People, Big World, shared their respective funny and heart-warming messages to their followers by posting a series of photos of their daughter, Ember Jean, looking like a newborn baby Jesus.

Audrey said in her light-hearted post that there is nothing “like a chunky naked baby under the tree” as she greeted everyone a Merry Christmas Eve. Audrey followed that hilarious line with a verse from the Bible. Audrey quoted Isaiah 9:6, which read, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”

Jeremy shared the same Bible verse in his own Christmas Eve message to his followers. The Little People, Big World star’s post had a more serious tone than that of his wife, Audrey. Jeremy said that he is amazed that Jesus came “to us as a baby,” which is somewhat similar to how Ember looked in his photos.

“Helpless and humble,” Jeremy wrote. “This truly is the best story – and a reality we choose to live in – ever.”

Jeremy, an accomplished photographer and videographer, took pictures of half-naked 3-month-old Ember Jean lying inside a Moses basket, a scene reminiscent of the birth of baby Jesus. Ember is only wearing a white bloomer, a red bow, a huge infectious smile, and a pair of chubby cheeks, which has caught the attention of many.

“I can’t handle these,” said one fan. “I need to kiss those chubby cheeks!”

“Ember is so beautiful and her cheeky little laugh is amazing,” said another.

The Roloff couple, particularly Audrey, has been scrutinized time and again by supposedly well-meaning fans for Ember Jean’s “inappropriate” and “ugly” attire. The constant mommy-shaming have gone too far that Audrey had to clap back on at least one occasion, as Pop Culture reported.

The Christmas spirit is alive in everyone, though, as all the comments so far has been positive. Aside from praising how beautiful Ember is in the photos, some fans also took notice of the Jeremy’s skills with a camera.

“She is gorgeous… and your camera skills are amazing,” said one fan on Audrey’s post.

“Such great photographs,” another fan told Jeremy. “What kind of camera do you use?”

Ember is celebrating her first Christmas, and her parents are making sure they get enough great photos of the milestone. Jeremy and Audrey have already sent out their Christmas cards featuring the young Roloff family dressed in reindeer-themed pajamas, as reported in another Inquisitr article. Audrey also recently shared an adorable photo of Ember dressed in a bright red dress to commemorate her first Christmas.