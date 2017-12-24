CNN: Donald Trump Could Be ‘The Most Consequential President’ In Modern Times [Video]

President Trump believes that the mainstream media has been relentlessly negative towards him and his administration, but the POTUS received some rare praise yesterday morning on CNN, a network with which he has an ongoing feud.

Despite low national approval ratings according to the polls and opposition from various quarters, CNN host Michael Smerconish, who is no Trump fan by any means, gave viewers a summary of the president’s first-year accomplishments, insisting that the perception that nothing is getting done in Washington is incorrect. Trump, a former Democrat and independent who ran for president as a first-time candidate on the GOP ticket, has famously derided CNN as very fake news.

Smerconish explained that Trump was able to get Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch confirmed in the U.S. Senate along with a historic number of appeals court judges. According to Smerconish, who hosts his eponymous talk show on CNN on Saturday and chimes in on other CNN programs periodically, Trump’s enduring legacy will be the way he is shaping the federal judiciary.

For better or worse, Smerconish continued, the tax reform act won’t be undone anytime soon even if majority control of Congress changes after the 2018 midterm elections, and the elimination of the Obamacare individual mandate as contained in that legislation knocked out a pillar under the healthcare law. He also noted that Trump has prioritized cutting federal regulations, pulled out of the Paris Climate Change Agreement, gave the green light to the Keystone Pipeline, recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, decertified the Iraq nuclear deal, and unleashed U.S. military power against ISIS. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have arrested thousands of illegal alien felons who are on track for deportation, and Trump’s cabinet appointees have quietly implemented his agenda in various other significant areas such as education and the environment, Smerconish added.

The Stock Market is setting record after record and unemployment is at a 17 year low. So many things accomplished by the Trump Administration, perhaps more than any other President in first year. Sadly, will never be reported correctly by the Fake News Media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

Based on the year one of the Trump presidency, Michael Smerconish concluded the following, Mediaite reported.

“If the pace of change continues for the duration of Trump’s presidency, however long that might be, I think he could become the most consequential president in the modern era. Consequential meaning most important and significant, having the biggest overall impact.”

Against that backdrop, the CNN host maintained that Time magazine goofed by not selecting President Trump as its person of the year.

Two historians on Smerconish’s panel threw cold water on this assessment, calling out the president for his divisiveness. Most experts were completely wrong about the outcome of the 2016 election, however. One of the guests acknowledged, however, that Trump is incrementally deconstructing President Obama’s policies, but all that could be re-reversed if the Democrats get back into power.

A former Republican, Smerconish endorsed Barack Obama in 2008, and as of 2010, is apparently an independent voter.

Alex Brandon / AP Images

According to the Washington Examiner, the Trump White House is touting 81 achievements in 2017.

“With the passage of the GOP tax bill this week, the Trump administration has scored 81 major achievements in its first year, making good on campaign promises to provide significant tax cuts, boost U.S. energy production, and restore respect to the United States, according to the White House.”

Watch Michael Smerconish discuss the first year of the Trump presidency on CNN and draw your own conclusions.