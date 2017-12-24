‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby & Victoria Fight For NE Power, Sisters Fight After A Secret Is Exposed

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) sibling rivalry will heat up during the week of December 25. Abby believes that Victoria took her job. She was the one who stayed by Victor’s side when the whole family turned their back on him. However, Victoria thinks that with her experience she is an asset to Newman Enterprises.

Victor wants his daughters to get along and work together, but it’s apparent that won’t happen. Abby believes that Victoria wants to push her out of the company. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby isn’t completely wrong. Victoria wouldn’t be upset if Abby decided to quit Newman Enterprises and work for Jabot, instead.

According to Soap Central, the sibling rivalry will be taken up a new level next week. Apparently, Victoria notices something that gives her pause. She wonders if there’s something more than meets the eye between Scott (Daniel Hall) and Abby.

Several weeks ago, Abby flipped out, and she asked Scott if he thought Victoria knew about them. During a meeting with her father and sister, Victoria made a comment that made her think she might know they had sex in the storage unit. Of course, Scott brushed it off as Abby being paranoid, but maybe she was right?

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria finds out Scott and Abby had sex. It isn’t clear how she finds out. Perhaps, Victoria catches them in a hot embrace at her parents’ vow renewal ceremony and puts it all together that they must have hit the sheets. Or, maybe, she overhears Scott and Abby talking about their mistake in the storage unit. One thing is sure, she discovers the scoop, and she could use this scoop against her sister.

Victor begins to see nothing will bring his daughters together. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he isn’t sure what to do to fix their relationship. Victoria believes Abby is jealous of her, which is not completely wrong. He urges her to do whatever she can to reassure Abby that she’s a valued member of Newman Enterprises.

Victoria has another plan in mind. She lays it all out for Abby and lets her know that she knows about her and Scott. Unless she wants her to squeal, she needs to get off her back at NE. Will Victoria’s move pay off? We’ll find out this week on Y&R.

