Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Alleged Feud Glitters In Xmas Style: $3563 Coat Scores, ‘Horrible’ Hat Fails

Royal fashion observers have been waiting to see how Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton scored when it comes to their Christmas style. The holiday is a time for exchanging gifts, attending church, and visiting with loved ones. But for those fascinated by celebrity style, Christmas offers an opportunity to see what the royal family chooses to look fabulous but not overly extravagant.

Rumors that Meghan and Kate are feuding soared even before Prince Harry announced his engagement to Markle. As the Inquisitr reported, reasons for the rumored feud have ranged from Middleton’s outrage that Meghan stole the spotlight, putting her third pregnancy in the shadows, to Kate’s anger that Queen Elizabeth broke protocol by inviting Prince Harry’s future wife to spend Christmas with the royal family. Queen Elizabeth even invited Markle to see Middleton’s own children open their gifts from Santa Claus.

Kate Middleton Defies Expectations By Avoiding Matronly Maternity Style

In the wake of the feud rumors, a royal style showdown has been anticipated to occur at Christmas, and Kate and Meghan surpassed expectations when it came to a “who wore it better” type of fashion showdown. One challenger wore a stunningly expensive coat, while the other wore a hat that some felt was an “unfortunate” choice in its bizarre style.

Meghan Markle holds tightly to Prince Harry’s arm as she shows off her Christmas style. Twitter had plenty to say about that hat. Alastair Grant / AP Images

Middleton was expected to show up in a maternity style. But instead, Kate stunned by choosing a £2,665 ($3563.58) coat by Miu Miu. Middleton’s decision to go for the designer tartan allowed her to look extra chic. Kate compensated for her baby bump by choosing a bigger size; she went with the royal family for their traditional Christmas visit to the Sandringham church, reported the Mirror.

Middleton even wore a more revealing length than normal, along with choosing brighter colors than she usually does.

“[Kate Middleton’s] red and green [coat] gave it a festive feel, with double-breasted gold buttons and a black velvet collar. The hem line fell above the knee, higher than Kate often goes for.”

While Middleton earned praise for looking fabulous in her Christmas-hued coat and daringly short length, her rumored feud rival Markle didn’t get quite the same level of praise.

Kate Middleton shows off growing baby bump in very expensive tartan coat https://t.co/RfJwjEHOL1 pic.twitter.com/LzrPWtDnyJ — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 25, 2017

Meghan also wore a coat, but it was the hat chosen by Prince Harry’s future wife that stole the fashion spotlight.

Meghan Markle Earns Wrong Type Of Attention For Bizarre Hat

Style magazine Elle described Meghan’s hat as “unfortunate.” Markle’s camel wrap coat looked stylish with the Chloé Pixie Suede Crossbody Bag. But although Prince Harry’s future wife kept some of her fashion subdued with brown boots, her brown hat caused double takes. Elle pointed out that the topper had one redeeming quality in possibly keeping Meghan’s head warm.

“Unfortunately, it was a hat with a festive twirl. It’s a full on head-covering hat that is maybe providing her head with warmth.”

While observers tried to figure out the reason for Markle’s hat selection, others noted that her coat was attractive. It didn’t quite measure up to Kate’s stunningly festive choice, however, and the coat also failed to detract from the fascination over Meghan’s hat.

Can We Talk About Meghan Markle's Christmas Hat? https://t.co/kifdIr1sbh — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) December 25, 2017

The Telegraph revealed that the coat worn by Prince Harry’s fiancée cost £986. Celebrating her very first royal Christmas (although many more are anticipated in light of the upcoming wedding), Meghan stepped out holding tightly to Prince Harry’s arm. The so-called “Meghan Markle effect” on the style world occurred again.

“Within an hour of Markle’s appearance, the baby alpaca coat had sold out and was available only on a pre-order basis, shipping in February 2018.”

Although the hat may have been an unfortunate choice, Meghan’s less expensive coat seemed to impress observers just as much as Kate’s more pricey choice.

Twitter sounded off on the Christmas style showdown as well. One user praised Middleton’s topper while admitting horror over Markle’s hat.

“Gorgeous Hat vs Horrible Hat!”

Another proclaimed a preference for Meghan’s unusual choice, revealing that the photos of Meghan in her Christmas hat gave a “great start” to Christmas day. But the majority of Twitter users were dismayed at Markle’s topper choice.

“Meghan’s ugly hat! Oh no!” tweeted one disappointed royal style observer.