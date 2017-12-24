Ex-Wife Of Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Demands Back Child Support From Estate

The ex-wife of Linkin Park front man Chester Bennington is requesting money that she says is owed from back child support.

TMZ reports that Samantha Olit, who was married to the “Numb” vocalist from 1996 to 2005, is asking for more than $500,000 plus interest from the singer’s estate. Bennington committed suicide in July at the age of 41.

Olit says the money is owed to her from 2012 and 2017 and covers the expenses for her son, 15-year-old Draven. The singer left all of his assets to his last wife, Talinda Bennington, who he married in 2006, and his six children with, through a shared trust that was set up in 2007 and amended in 2009.

Chester was found dead on July 20 in his Palo Verdes Estates home. Talinda and his children were said to have been out of the home at the time of his passing.

In his will, Chester requested that all six of his children remain close, and set aside funding to allow them to visit one another and remain in each other’s lives.

“I request that my children’s mothers or guardians encourage and allow my children to visit with one another and with my extended family, and the extended family of my spouse on a regular and ongoing basis,” he wrote, according to the New York Daily News.

Samantha previously spoke out about Bennington’s private funeral earlier this year, as noted by People, where she claimed that she and Draven were omitted from the service and all post-funeral events.

Chester Bennington and Samantha Olit in 2003. Frederick M. Brown/Stringer / Getty Images

“I’m so disgusted on so many levels!” she expressed in a now-deleted Facebook post. “My son [Draven] & I have not had an opportunity to speak, not even at his funeral (that only represented his life that he was married to his new wife). We haven’t had the opportunity to honor his dad properly for his lifetime, and the lack of respect and honesty is just disgusting!”

Chester once spoke of his tumultuous divorce from Samantha with Bullz-Eye.

“My divorce was one of the worst and best things to ever happen to me in my life. Everything I had worked so hard for was gone after we were through. Everything! I was wiped out and it was tough on my ego to let go of all of that,” he said.