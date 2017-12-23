‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Jan. 1-5: Vivian’s Announcement, Stefan Shocks Chabby, And Chad’s Accusation

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of January 1 reveal Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) will make an announcement. Stefan O. DiMera (Tyler Christopher) shocks “Chabby,” and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) makes an accusation. Also, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) stuns Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) with his New Year’s Eve date. Plus, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) confirms to Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) that she knows the truth.

On Monday, January 1, Days of our Lives will not air due to the NHL Winter Classic. That means it will be a short week for DOOL fans, but there will still be a lot happening in Salem.

Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, January 2, tease that Vivian has an announcement. It will threaten to crumble a dynasty that is already on shaky ground. Of course, it has to do with her son with Stefano DiMera (formerly Joseph Mascolo,) Stefan Octavius DiMera. However, that is not the only shocker for the Salemites.

On Wednesday, expect Stefan to stun “Chabby” with news of his own. Since nobody knew of his existence, it must have something to do with the DiMera empire. He likely wants a share of the estate, including DiMera Enterprises. The very next day, Chad accuses his newly discovered brother of corporate sabotage.

However, that won’t be the only issue between brothers. Stefan is taken with Chad’s wife, Abigail (Marci Miller). How far will the new DiMera heir go in order to get what his heart desires?

Days of our Lives spoilers for Friday tease that Rafe finds out just how much Ciara knows about his night with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). Also, Roman’s date turns out to be Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley). It is something that shocks everyone, including Eric.

According to She Knows, fans can also expect Ciara to vow revenge for Rafe’s secret. As for Brady Black (Eric Martsolf,) he and Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) will get closer.

Days of our Lives spoilers also reveal Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) find themselves in a familiar position. Even though Will has decided to give his marriage to Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) a shot, their romance might be doomed. It is hinted that Will won’t be able to stop thinking about Paul. This love triangle will continue as the new year begins, according to head writer Ron Carlivati.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.