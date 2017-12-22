‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: James Reynolds Discusses Abe Forgiving JJ, ‘He’s Like A Son To Him’

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that on Monday, December 25, Abe Carver forgives JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, actor James Reynolds discussed the storyline. He also teased what comes after his conversation with the tormented detective.

On Friday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) had a long talk with Abe Carver. She made an emotional plea to the grieving father and explained that JJ was also suffering. She also brought up the fact that Abe was involved in a police shooting. His response this time was much better than before. He told Jennifer that he would consider her request.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that as painful as it is for Abe, he will tell JJ that he forgives him. James Reynolds explained to the magazine that Abe loves JJ like a son. He was there for him after Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) died. He has also looked into his past and realized that to move forward, there must be forgiveness.

“So to now come to JJ and to tell him that he’s always loved him as a son, and he has realized because of his own past that forgiveness is the only way forward, he forgives him in the way that people should forgive, which is unequivocal and without any qualifications.”

The timing couldn’t have been better. Unknown to Jennifer and Abe, JJ nearly committed suicide. If it hadn’t been for Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), the events would have played out differently. However, the detective will still need to get help. This is one promise that Gabi wants to make sure JJ keeps.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggested that JJ could not begin to heal unless Theo woke up or Abe forgave him. Jennifer’s emotional plea came at the perfect time. This doesn’t mean that the drama is over. There will continue to be some emotional fallout and it will be a journey for many characters. However, at least it is a start in the right direction.

On Monday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, fans should prepare for some good news. After forgiving JJ, Abe returns to the hospital. He is informed that his son is awake, which many Salemites consider a Christmas miracle. Now that Theo is no longer in a coma and is on the road to recovery, perhaps some real healing can finally begin.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.