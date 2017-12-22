Jax Taylor Reacts To ‘Girlfriends Are A Dime A Dozen’ Comment On Twitter, Says He Had A Tough Summer

Jax Taylor shocked fans earlier this week when, after admitting to cheating on girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, he said that girlfriends were “a dime a dozen.”

Because Jax Taylor had just cheated on his girlfriend with Faith Stowers, many fans of Vanderpump Rules were taken aback by his comment and felt it was extremely degrading to Brittany Cartwright, especially because it was made so soon after his cheating admission.

On Twitter, Jax Taylor addressed his intensive statement, admitting that he made the comment in the heat of the moment and didn’t truly mean what he said. He also noted that he and his girlfriend had a rough summer.

“You say things in the heat of the moment or when your not thinking,” he tweeted on December 20. “I said a lot things I didn’t mean. [It] was a tough summer for both of us.”

Jax Taylor slept with Faith Stowers earlier this year but quickly denied doing so after being confronted with the report during the first episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6. Then, during the second episode of the season, he came clean to his girlfriend about what he had done.

Although Jax Taylor made a major mistake with Brittany Cartwright, he didn’t have to pay for much at all. In fact, after a short girls trip to Las Vegas, Cartwright returned to Los Angeles and immediately reunited with Taylor.

Jax Taylor may have gotten off easy with Brittany Cartwright, but he hasn’t gotten off easy with viewers, and when each episode of Vanderpump Rules airs on Monday night, he appears to face more and more backlash over his bad behavior. That said, Jax Taylor has been insisting that he is working on himself and doing his best to move forward with Brittany Cartwright.

A second season of their spinoff, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, has yet to be confirmed by Bravo TV.