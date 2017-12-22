‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For The Next Two Weeks: ‘Stone Cold’ Jason & ‘Jackal’ Spinelli On The Hunt Again

General Hospital reveal that the Jackal and Stone Cold are about to work again together again, much to the delight of fans. The partnership is set to be revived thanks to an attack, presumably on Andre (Anthony Montgomery) while he is in prison. General Hospital spoilers for the next two weeks indicate that Andre will be targeted for disclosing what he knows about Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew (Billy Miller) and the mind-mapping mystery. According to Inquisitr, Andre will land up in ICU. The fact that he nearly dies, will frighten Jason. This will set the stage for Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) to team up again.

In a recent open interview on General Hospital’s Twitter feed, Steve Burton answered all the burning questions of die-hard fans. One fan commented that she would love to see more Stone Cold and Spinelli together. The duo always formed a formidable brain and brawn team in the past, and audiences would love to see their chemistry again. In fact, Spinelli gave him the very nickname of “Stone Cold.” In response to the fan’s comment, Steve drops a huge hint when he tells her that there is “more to come.” It seems that their partnership is about to become cemented, according to the latest spoilers.

General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, state that Jason will turn to Spinelli to find out if he managed to discover any solid leads after studying Faison’s (Anders Hove) manuscript. Jason will touch base with Spinelli on January 4, and all signs point to a great adventure awaiting the two of them. Perhaps the two will leave town in order to find the truth, while the real traitor rests easy in Port Charles. However, Jason needs something old and familiar to fall back on, and spoilers state that his relationship with Spinelli may provide him the reassurance that not everything has changed since he disappeared.

With so many obstacles in their way, will Jackal and Stone Cold be able to solve the mystery? General Hospital spoilers for the next two weeks, reveal that not only will they have to deal with the criminal masterminds who stole Jason’s memories and implanted it in Drew, but the person who sent the manuscript may also be a threat to their safety. Either way, it will be a pleasure to relive the magic of Jason and Spinelli back together again.