Walmart’s Christmas Eve Closing Time Earlier Than Other Stores, Including Target

If you are waiting until Christmas Eve to finish your holiday shopping, you may find the doors to many stores closed early, including Walmart. Although the big box retailer extended its holiday hours in previous years, that’s not the case for 2017. But, there is no need to panic. Some stores — including Target, KMart, and even a few grocery stores — will be open late so you can check everything off your list and get home before Santa arrives.

Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year. Expect long lines and crowded parking lots at retail stores and mall across the country as shoppers make a final dash to get gifts, stocking stuffers, and food for their holiday meal. However, if Walmart is your top choice for last-minute holiday shopping, it’s a good idea to head to the store early so you don’t drive up to locked doors.

Last year was the first year that Walmart modified its Christmas Eve hours. In previous years, all stores, including Walmart Super Centers, closed at 8 p.m., but in 2016, CNN reported that the company changed its policy and changed their closing time to 6 p.m. The policy will remain in place this year, so plan accordingly because all Walmart stores will close at 6 p.m. on Sunday and won’t reopen until Tuesday, December 26.

Which stores are open past 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve?

Fortunately, there are several other stores that will stay open past 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve for shoppers who won’t have time to shop until after Walmart closes. And if you forgot a few ingredients for your Christmas Day dinner, there are a few supermarkets that will stay open as late as 9 p.m.

According to The Balance, a number of stores are following Walmart’s lead and closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but there are four retailers who are extending their hours on Sunday. Old Navy will remain open until 7 p.m., and Toys R Us close at 9 p.m. Target, Kmart, and Big Lots will close their doors at 10 p.m.

Most supermarkets, including Trader Joe’s and Stop and Shop, will close at 6 p.m. on December 24. However, there are a few grocery stores that will stay open a little later if you need more grub for your holiday get-togethers.

The Balance reported that Publix, Whole Foods, and Meijer will close at 7 p.m. All H-E-B store will close at 8 p.m., and Albertsons will stay open until 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

If the stores listed above are closed by the time you get out, you can usually find gift cards, candy, and stocking stuffers, stop by a 24-hour CVS and Walgreens stores. Most locations will be open ’round the clock on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but it’s always a good idea to call ahead to confirm their holiday hours.