‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ron Carlivati On Vivian Alamain And Stefan O. DiMera, Joseph Mascolo’s Legacy

Days of Our Lives spoilers confirm Tyler Christopher’s character is Stefan O. DiMera, the son of Stefano (formerly Joseph Mascolo) and Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel). In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, head writer Ron Carlivati discussed the characters. He also talked about the importance of carrying on Stefano DiMera’s legacy. It was a character Mascolo played for decades before he tragically passed away last year.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Vivian Alamain and Stefan Octavius DiMera crash the New Year’s Eve party at Doug’s Place. Ron Carlivati explained that he felt it was important to carry on Stefano’s legacy. That is what led him to create Stefano and Vivian’s son, who has never been mentioned before.

“Vivian crashes the DiMera New Year’s Eve party and brings a surprise guest, who turns out to be Stefan Octavius DiMera, Stefano’s son with Vivian. I thought it was important to continue Stefano’s legacy on the show, so we created Stefan O. DiMera.”

Days of Our Lives spoilers confirm there will be some DiMera sibling rivalry. Stefan and Chad (Billy Flynn) will battle it out. However, where does Andre (Thaao Penghlis) fall in the war? Is he really on the good side like people believe, or has he been plotting his own agenda all along? This is going to be a big question as 2018 begins.

It appears that once Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) is ready to admit her feelings for Andre, something will happen. Andre comes up with a new scheme that could end the romance before it even begins. It seems that Chad and Kate’s initial hesitance concerning Andre may have been right all along.

Days of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Vivian and Stefan’s arrival will kickstart a murder mystery. The person who dies has not been revealed, but it is hinted that it is a well-known veteran character. Ron Carlivati also confirmed that the murder is shocking.

“In 2018, expect to see a lot of romance, intrigue, surprises, and one shocking death.”

In addition to all of this, there will also be a romantic component to Stefan O. DiMera’s arrival. It turns out that he is smitten with Abigail (Marci Miller). It will cause some problems with “Chabby.”

“Of course, this story will need a romantic component, so you will get the impression from the first moment he walks in that Stefan is quite taken with Abigail and that is going to spell more trouble for Chad and Abigail.”

However, fans shouldn’t worry too much about the couple. At the Days of Days event, Marci Miller confirmed that Chad and Abigail will always come back together. Even when the relationship goes through some rocky times, look forward to “Chabby” fighting for their marriage.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.