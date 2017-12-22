Jazz Jennings Responds To Drug Use Rumors With Strange Quotes After Derick Dillard Drama

Cameras recently caught transgender teen Jazz Jennings in a possible drug deal, and the reality star has responded with a strange quote. Did she just admit to getting high?

According to Radar Online, earlier this month, the 17-year-old rode her bike to Poinciana Park in Coral Gables, Florida, and parked it next to an unidentified man’s car. She quickly got off of her bike, went over to the man who was leaning against the hood and shook his hand while he dropped an herb-like substance into her purse. According to an eyewitness, the man took cash out of Jennings’ hand while shaking it. The entire exchange took no more than ten seconds.

Jennings’ Response To The Rumors Was…Strange

After Radar reported the story, Jennings took to Twitter and wrote an odd response. She quoted Bob Marley – a singer known for heavy marijuana use – with lyrics from his song Three Little Birds.

“‘Don’t worry about a thing, ’cause every little thing is gonna be all right.’ –Bob Marley,” she wrote.

Marijuana is not legal in Florida, and according to Public Information Officer Tyler Reik of the Coral Gables Police Department, if the cops catch you with any amount you are subject to citation or arrest. State law says that under 20 grams can be a misdemeanor, resulting in a citation or diversion program. But, any amount between one and 150 grams can result in an arrest, but it is on a case-by-case.

He added that many people carry small amounts of cannabis more often because it is legal in some states.

Jazz Jennings Has Been Open About Her Struggle With Definition

Jennings shared in her book Being Jazz: My Life as a Transgender Teen that she has suffered from depression since the sixth grade, which resulted in her not talking to friends and banging her head into the wall.

She has also tweeted about how dark depression can be, but light always remains. She has also shared that life is worth living even though it is challenging.

good morning merfriends????????‍♀️???? A post shared by Jazz Jennings (@jazzjennings_) on Dec 21, 2017 at 7:10am PST

Many people self-medicate depression with cannabis instead of using pharmaceuticals. However, it can only be done legally in states with medical or recreational marijuana. In medical states, teenagers can get a doctor’s recommendation for various diseases and ailments, but in recreational states, users must be 21.

Derick Dillard Was Fired By TLC After Homophobic Tweets About Jennings

Jennings possible drug use comes on the heels of a social media controversy involving her and fellow TLC reality star Derick Dillard from Counting On. The extremely religious and conservative Dillard wrote multiple homophobic tweets slamming the LGBTQ community and bullying Jennings because of her transition, referring to the teenage girl as “him.”

Derick Dillard says he wasn't fired from TLC's "Counting On" series for speaking out against transgenderism. https://t.co/ndnX3O967I — The Christian Post (@ChristianPost) December 17, 2017

TLC eventually fired Dillard from the show, making it clear that they do not share his beliefs. Meanwhile, Jazz Jennings’ show I Am Jazz will return for a new season in January.