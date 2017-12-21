‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lani Is Pregnant With Eli’s Baby, Will She Pretend JJ Is The Father?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Lani is going to find out that she is pregnant thanks to a steamy holiday hookup with Eli. This means that Lani’s relationship with JJ will be in major crisis because she is pregnant with another man’s child.

According to the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, the latest Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Lani will soon learn that she is pregnant. As many DOOL fans know, Lani and JJ are currently broken up, and she has been leaning on Eli as a friend in the wake of her brother, Theo’s shooting. However, after Lani saw JJ and Gabi in bed together and got the wrong idea about what was happening, she’ll run to Eli for comfort. The two will hit the sheets together, and the pregnancy will serve as a reminder of that night.

However, with Theo Carver set to wake up from his coma and JJ and Lani likely ready to reconcile, will Lani be able to come clean to JJ about the pregnancy, or will she lie to him and let him believe that the baby she is carrying belongs to him? It has been awhile since Days of our Lives had a paternity scandal storyline on the show, and it looks like this will be another spin on the classic plot. It seems that JJ will believe the baby is his due to a leaked scene in which Theo talks excitedly to JJ about becoming an uncle.

Meanwhile, other Days of our Lives characters will also be sucked into very dramatic storylines in early 2018 as well. Besides Lani’s pregnancy shocker, Steve will find out that someone has been poisoning him, and Hope and Rafe will be forced to work on a new murder case after a well-known Salem citizen turns up dead after the first of the year.

It looks like Days of our Lives is really bringing the drama for 2018, and fans can not wait to see what the future has in store for Lani, JJ, Eli, and the rest of the characters in the new year.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.