‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny Might Face Heartbreak, Will Horton Can’t Stop Obsessing Over Paul

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for 2018 reveal “Wilson” will continue to face challenges. Even though Will Horton (Chandler Massey) agrees to give his marriage a shot, his mind is elsewhere. It is teased that he won’t be able to stop thinking about Paul Narita (Christopher Sean). Is Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) bound to get his heart broken?

In the latest issue of Soaps In Depth, it is teased that some couples will endure heartbreak as the new year begins. One of the couples listed was “Wilson.” The magazine explained that even though Will Horton agrees to give his marriage to Sonny a chance, he might regret that decision. He just won’t be able to get Paul Narita out of his head.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the complicated love triangle will continue. Earlier this week, Will asked Paul if they could be friends, SoapCentral reported. However, he did not react well to the request. He was angry and told the amnesiac that they could not be friends. He explained that he wouldn’t do that to Sonny. Instead of this driving Will away, it just seemed to make him more fascinated with the former baseball player.

Sonny has high hopes that his marriage with Will Horton will come to a magical end. He wasn’t willing to give up on him. He kept pushing and finally got Will to agree to move into the mansion with him. Even though Will was hesitant at first, he finally agreed. However, Sonny is a little too optimistic about getting back his husband. With Will privately obsessing over Paul, it is only a matter of time before Sonny ends up heartbroken.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the love triangle might be broken only with a new gay character. There is a rumor that a new man will arrive in Salem. It is also speculated that this newcomer could show an interest in Sonny. If this is true, then the young Kiriakis won’t be lonely for long. However, only time will tell if fans will be happy with how everything turns out for all of these couples.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.