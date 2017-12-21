‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Andre’s Scheme Ends ‘Kandre’? Anna Returns, Begins Romance With Roman

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease another unexpected return. Look forward to seeing Leann Hunley reprising the role of Anna DiMera. Formerly the soulmate of Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), the man she loves is reportedly dead. When she comes back to town, she will reunite with another man, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). However, Roman is unaware that Kate might be a free woman soon when Andre DiMera’s latest scheme threatens to end “Kandre” forever.

According to the latest issue of Soaps In Depth, Days of Our Lives spoilers tease 2018 is going to be a shocking year in Salem. Just when it seems that Andre and Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) might become a real couple, the reformed villain goes back to his old ways. He comes up with a scheme that could end “Kandre” forever.

It isn’t revealed what the scheme is, but some are wondering if it has to do with Tyler Christopher’s character. As the Inquisitr previously reported, he is playing Stefan O. DiMera.

Days of Our Lives also reveal that just when Kate is close to becoming single again, Roman makes a fateful decision. Anna DiMera returns to Salem and the two get together. Once he finds out about Kate, will he break things off with Anna or stay in the relationship?

The last time Anna was seen, she joined some other Salemites in Prague. At that time, Anna was not over Tony’s death. She was determined to get revenge and kept shooting her gun. It led to the Salemites getting in trouble with the police on more than one occasion.

They were on the hunt for Stefano DiMera (formerly Joseph Mascolo) in order to free Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) from prison. While they did obtain proof, Stefano disappeared. This eliminated the chance of him going to prison for any of his crimes. However, there was enough evidence that he wasn’t dead so Hope could be cleared of murder. As fans recall, she was sent to prison for the killing. However, Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) smuggled her out for her safety until the sentence could be overturned.

Fans will have to wait and see what Ron Carlivati has planned for Anna, Roman, Kate, and Andre.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.