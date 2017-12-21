‘Killing Fields: Murder Isle’ Features A New Team Of Investigators And A New Cold Case

When Killing Fields first aired, it wasn’t long before fans became fascinated with the main cold case that was featured concerning the unsolved murder of Eugenie Beaufontaine. Detectives Rodie Sanchez and Aubrey St. Angelo, along with Major Ronnie Hebert and a dedicated team of detectives, spent countless hours chasing down leads and collecting evidence.

Filmed in real time, the case unfolded over the course of two seasons on Killing Fields. Although they were unable to make an arrest in the case, they had more success in another case involving the murder and disappearance of Curtis “Cochise” Smith. Detective Sanchez always has a suspect in mind, and with plenty of hard work on this fascinating and intense case, Tommy Francise was arrested at the end of Season 2.

On the new season of Killing Fields, the focus has shifted to a new cold case located on the Isle of Wight, Virginia. Killing Fields shared on their Facebook page that in this isolated and remote farmland community, two brutal murders occurred in the summer of 2004 that residents will never forget. Carrie Singer was found beaten to death in a field, and lead investigator Randy Patrick was unable to track down who was responsible for the 28-year-old’s murder. According to ET Online, Lieutenant Thomas Potter from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office decided it was time to take another look at the case, and Patrick has another shot at catching a killer.

New ground, new investigation. @etnow has your first look at the new season of Killing Fields: Murder Isle. https://t.co/kfTZuCk4dE — Killing Fields (@KillingFieldsTV) December 14, 2017

This time around, Randy Patrick will be working with a team of highly skilled fellow investigators, as well as a young rookie he believes will be able to provide a new perspective on the case. Evidence will be carefully re-examined using the latest in technology such as DNA phenotyping that can reveal ancestry, coloring, and even facial features. As the team works to uncover the truth, they discover some surprising new information that leads to an arrest.

After 13 years, this may be Randy Patrick’s last chance to find closure for everyone involved in this tragic story, including Carrie’s family. He is willing to put everything else that is important to him, including his retirement, on hold in order to solve the mystery surrounding Carrie Singer’s death. The premiere of ‘Killing Fields: Murder Isle’ airs on Thursday, January 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.