‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Talks Javi Marroquin’s Cheating, Co-Parenting Struggles

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry talked about finding out that her now ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, had cheated on her before their divorce. Kailyn and Javi were forced to answer questions about their infidelity while hooked to a lie detector test during a recent episode of Marriage Boot Camp, and Lowry revealed more details about the couple’s cheating.

According to a Dec. 20 report by In Touch Weekly, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed her thoughts on getting confirmation that Javi Marroquin had cheated on her while they were still married. The MTV personality said that she “always knew” that Javi had been unfaithful but getting confirmation was hard, especially when it was done on television for all to see.

Of course, Kailyn Lowry also had to answer questions about her own infidelity. The Teen Mom 2 star admitted to cheating on Javi Marroquin while he was deployed with the Air Force, which she had admitted to after he returned home and the couple filed for divorce. However, Kailyn says that she was upset that she had to feel guilty and take heat from fans and others when Javi had been doing the same thing.

Lowry claims that her reputation was “ruined” by all of the cheating accusations that Marroquin threw at her after he returned home from his deployment. Kailyn says that she lost friends and has been called a “horrible” person because of her admitted cheating and getting confirmation of Javi’s cheating made it all that much more frustrating for the reality TV mom.

“My reputation is ruined, I have lost friends over it because people are like, ‘Oh, Kail is this horrible person… I can’t believe she did that to you.’ These same people don’t know that he was doing it,” Lowry said on Marriage Boot Camp. “How dare you say all these things about me and allow people that once respected me to look at me like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe you did that.'”

It’s no surprise Kailyn wanted to leave the show shortly after. “I just need to process it,” she explained, “I just think I need to go home and deal with it and… being here isn’t going to help the situation. I want to go home.”

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin decided to divorce while Marroquin was deployed. After the two officially split, Kail began dating and quickly moved on with Chris Lopez. The couple’s relationship was short-lived, but it resulted in a pregnancy. In August, Kail gave birth to her son, Lux Russell. The baby boy joined older brothers, Isaac Rivera, whose father is Jo Rivera, and Lincoln Marroquin, the son Lowry shares with her ex-husband.

As for Kailyn Lowry’s co-parenting relationship with Javi Marroquin, the Teen Mom 2 star says she “learned her lesson” about bashing her ex on social media with her oldest son’s father, and she’s not going to make the same mistake again.