‘NCIS’ Season 15: Mark Harmon’s Rumored Exit Might Push Through After All? Episode 12 Air Date And Spoilers

Speculations about the possible departure of Mark Harmon from the popular CBS series continue to make rounds until now. Rumors have it that the husband of Pam Dawber might follow Pauley Perrette’s exit in NCIS Season 15 after previous episodes suggested that there is something wrong with special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Now, recent reports claimed that the network is adding a new character soon, and this could be related to Mark’s rumored exit.

Previous reports claim that Mark Harmon is leaving the most watched American action police procedural television series due to health problems. In fact, an unnamed Radar Online source revealed that the California-born star is considering NCIS Season 15 as his last. The same insider also claimed that Mark had already told his wife about his decision.

The tipster furthered that the advanced age of Mark Harmon and his potentially failing health could possibly be two of the main reasons why he needs to leave the series. It was also claimed that the Chasing Liberty star has become so lethargic lately, which is very unusual for a sporty type like him. Adding fuel to the fire are the recent reports saying that CBS is currently on the lookout for new regulars for NCIS Season 15.

Rumors suggest that the network is adding a new character on NCIS Season 15. Because of this, fans cannot help but speculate that Mark Harmon’s possible departure might push through. However, CarterMatt claimed that CBS is only bringing in a female character to help Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum) on his imminent book. The publication added the NCIS team would find out that this new personality has what it takes to become a member of their growing family.

CBS has yet to comment on the rumors saying that Mark Harmon is leaving the series soon. However, the NCIS Season 15 star had already emphasized that he is staying as long as he is needed in the show. The publication is also confident that the series is not “anywhere near cancellation,” despite its low ratings lately.

Meanwhile, Mark Harmon’s character is going to take the lead in investigating the sudden death of a Navy Lieutenant on the “Dark Secret” episode. Frank Cardea and George Schenck wrote the fifteenth installment’s Episode 12, which will be aired on Jan. 9. Stay tuned for more NCIS Season 15 spoilers, news, and updates!