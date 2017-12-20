Watch Lakers Vs. Rockets 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & NBA Odds

Basketball fans will get to see the Lakers vs. Rockets live streaming online and televised matchup as rookie Lonzo Ball gets another chance to impress. This time around, he and Los Angeles will be taking on a red-hot Houston Rockets team that is on a 14-game winning streak. That has James Harden, Chris Paul, and the Rockets looking like the top team in the league right now besides the defending NBA champions. Here’s the latest preview of tonight’s game including point spread, total, start time, TV channels, and ways to watch the Lakers vs. Rockets live stream online coverage.

No team has been hotter than the Houston Rockets (25-4) right now as they’re looking to pick up their 15th win in a row on Wednesday night. The team is currently atop the Western Conference and leads the Golden State Warriors by two games. The Rockets have been a true squad of road warriors going 12-1 in away games while boasting a 13-3 record on their home court. Most recently, they took down the Utah Jazz for their 14th win of the season, 120-99. Tonight they’ll host the Lakers who include one of the most talked about rookies in recent times, Lonzo Ball, as well as their surprising top rookie Kyle Kuzma. The Los Angeles Lakers are currently sitting at 10-18 for the season and have lost three games in a row.

Walking into 14 straight like…. pic.twitter.com/5zRVkTb3Iv — Chris Paul (@CP3) December 19, 2017

According to Odds Shark, Houston is a huge home favorite tonight favored by up to 15 points on the spread. On the moneyline, they’re priced between -1300 and -1600 depending on what sportsbook one consults. The visiting Lakers are +800 underdogs at several books, with the over/under points total around 226 for the complete game. The Rockets are 16-12-1 against the point spread this season, while the Lakers are 14-14 against the number. Neither team really has a major trend which points towards the over/under total, although the Rockets have gone 15-14 towards the “over.”

Wednesday night’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets matchup is slated to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. In the Los Angeles viewing region, fans can watch on SpectrumSportsNet HD. In Houston viewing areas, fans can watch via AT&T SportsNet Southwest. Each of these channels may have corresponding websites or apps that offer live streaming feeds for customers. Live televised game coverage is available tonight on the NBATV channel for all other viewing regions of the country.

#ICYMI: Rockets grabbed their 14th straight wins last night! Watch all the ???? highlights here or on our Facebook page! #RunAsOne ???? pic.twitter.com/FEc2E3zMpK — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 19, 2017

There isn’t an official live stream for the NBATV channel online, but there are a good number of cable and satellite providers who offer live channel streaming capabilities to their customers. In addition, fans can sign up for a free trial of either fuboTV or SlingTV, both of which are available for seven days for free. More information is available at the fubo.TV and Sling.com websites.