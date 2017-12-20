Did Brad Pitt Turn The Tables On Jennifer Aniston As Her Marriage Allegedly Nears Splitsville?

You’ve heard the old saying “an eye for an eye” well, that’s not quite the gist of the story of what is reportedly going on with Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, it’s more like a “shoulder for a shoulder.” A new and exclusive report today suggests that it is Jennifer Aniston needing some comforting this time around after the support she reportedly rendered to Brad during his split from Angelina Jolie.

Reports indicate the former husband and wife, who were once dubbed “America’s sweethearts,” are still offering support to one another during times of trouble, with Jen being the one who needs a shoulder to cry on today. According to the “exclusive” report from In Touch Weekly, Brad Pitt is giving Jen that shoulder as she attempts to struggle through her alleged rocky marriage with Justin Theroux.

The reports that put the relationship of Jen and Justin as almost kaput are saturating the online world again, just as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s split is reported as an event coming in the near future, which is reported in Hollywood Life today. The reports are out there in full force today for both these two famous couples.

Just by putting “Jennifer Aniston” in the Google News search box, articles conveying the news of Jennifer’s failing marriage emerge in several different languages. The same holds true for the other famous couple of Kardashian-West.

The rumor mills are spinning, but the problem for many folks today is that the constant reruns about Jen and Justin dissolving their relationship makes it ever so hard to take these reports at face value. According to the Daily Mail, Jennifer and Justin were seen shopping in L.A. separately over the weekend. Jen was alone but Justin had a “female” friend in tow.

Comments online suggest this is what couples do when they go Christmas shopping and some men have been known to take along a female friend to get a better perspective on what their other half might like as a present. Sarcastic comments like this one from the Daily Mail, “Shopping separately? It’s over,” are popping up on the articles conveying marriage trouble for Aniston and Theroux.

Another comment addressed how normal it is to shop for Christmas presents without the person you are buying the gifts for. “Yes for Christmas present, millions of couples do this every day it doesn’t mean it’s over.” Others are questioning how many times these rumors are going to surface in the future and they ask, “what no pregnancy rumors?”

The report of separate shopping trips for Jennifer and her hubby are now online alongside an “exclusive report” from In Touch Weekly reporting that a friend of Jen’s has spilled the beans. They report this source as saying the following.

“Jen made a tearful, late-night call to Brad one night recently and explained how Justin went off to the East Coast three months ago, and she felt he was never coming back. The friend then said, “She (Jen) confided in him about all the missteps and problems in the relationship, and Brad provided the calming words that she needed to hear.”

The article goes on to report that the friend reports how Jen’s “sneaking suspicions” about Justin were right. After two years of marriage, she felt things were just not well between them. Justin went off to shoot a movie in Montreal, followed by some time in New York City for the Netflix show he is starring in. That was about three months and both gigs were back to back keeping the two in separate locals.

While Jenn is at home in the L.A. house, Justin is living mainly in his Greenwich Village apartment, which is what the report from In Touch indicates, yet the Daily Mail has the two shopping separately in L.A. over the weekend. The source reporting this “inside story” to In Touch Weekly described how Jen’s been was “extra cautious, given what she went through with her ex. She’s been burned before,” the insider explains. “Brad broke her heart. She can’t take another failed marriage.” Check out the picture that Jenn posted to her Instagram about a week ago, which is seen above. The comments on Instagram indicate they look like a happy couple, but the rumor mill seems to indicate they are not.