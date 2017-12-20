Adam Levine Doesn’t Understand Why Gwen Stefani Is With Blake Shelton

After a highly-contested season, The Voice finally chose a winner, but not before Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson threw their shoes onto the stage during a drag performance, and an anxious Adam Levine bashed Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship.

Per US Weekly, before they announced which contestant was the last one standing, The Voice finale featured various collaborative performances and comedy sketches. In one of those sketches, Levine turned to the famous Dr. Drew for advice about the issues he has with Shelton.

“It started off playful and fun, and slowly the jokes became hurtful,” Levine said. “Why would Gwen Stefani date him? Like why? Look at him.”

Ouch!

Although Levine seemed to question one of Hollywood’s most famous couples, it was all in good fun. In fact, he and his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, have been known to double date with Blake and Gwen.

Shelton Also Brought Back His Mullet

To kick off the show, Shelton starred in a Back to the Future-inspired sketch where he traveled to the past to make it to the show on time. While traveling through time, he sees a mullet-wearing Billy Ray Cyrus pushing baby Miley (with her tongue sticking out) in a stroller.

He also runs into a past version of himself, who is – of course – sporting a mullet. He tells his former self to “cut the hair.” He then entered the finale wearing a jacket with “Sexiest Man Alive” written on the back in glitter.

Gwen Stefani And Her Boys Were There To Cheer On Blake

According to Just Jared, Gwen Stefani and her three boys – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3 – were backstage in the green room during the show, and they all had fun trying on the jacket. Stefani did not appear on the finale, but she was still there to support her boyfriend.

Stefani had a reason to celebrate because Shelton’s contestant, Chloe Kohanski, ended up winning the show, and the country superstar revealed that Stefani is a huge fan.

When Shelton came backstage to celebrate his win with Stefani and her boys, the Grammy winner documented it in her Snapchat story with a selfie video of her yelling, “Blakey won!”

The Daily Mail reports that her story also featured the singer backstage in front of a table full of food with a TV in the background playing the credits of the episode. Stefani’s boys also had a good time trying on Shelton’s jacket while scurrying around their mom’s boyfriend.

Other big moments of the night included a drag performance from Chris Weaver of team JHud of the song Bang Bang by Jesse J, Nicki Minaj, and Ariana Grande.

Kelly Clarkson also made her debut on the show singing her latest hit, “Medicine.” The first American Idol winner will be a judge next season, along with Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.