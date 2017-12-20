Lisa Vanderpump Is Questioning Her Sanity Ahead Of ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 8 Premiere

Lisa Vanderpump is wondering how she manages to juggle her roles on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

While attending The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Season 8 premiere party at the Doheny Room in West Hollywood, Lisa Vanderpump opened up about her sanity and revealed that she often questions her decision to star on two reality shows at the same time.

“There are moments when I question my sanity,” Lisa Vanderpump admitted to Us Weekly at the show’s premiere in Los Angeles. “Doing both shows at the same time can be extraordinarily challenging.”

Lisa Vanderpump began starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s first season and has continued to be seen on the show in a full-time role throughout the series’ eight-season run. Meanwhile, Vanderpump is also starring in a full-time role on her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, which has been following her wait staff at SUR Restaurant since 2013.

Also during her interview with Us Weekly magazine, Lisa Vanderpump said that she got along very well with the newest addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, Teddi Mellecamp Arroyave. As Vanderpump explained, she and her new co-star got along well but not everyone welcomed her with open arms.

“We have a lot of common,” Lisa Vanderpump said of herself and Mellencamp Arroyave, citing their mutual love of horses.

Lisa Vanderpump certainly has her hands full as she attempts to juggle her roles on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules but when it comes to her future, she shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, in addition to her three Los Angeles restaurants, SUR Restaurant, PUMP Lounge, and Villa Blanca, Vanderpump is currently working on opening another hotspot in the area with the help of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

Lisa Vanderpump also owns and operates an animal rescue center in West Hollywood.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Camille Grammer, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, don’t miss the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.