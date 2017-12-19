‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Trial Of The Gods Returns With A New Community Challenge

All three massive Egyptian gods return to Assassin’s Creed Origins for a week of battle. Players can battle each of the gods to unlock one of the four unique weapons. Anubis, Sobek, and Sekhmet can be found in their original regions waiting for Bayek to defeat them. Anubis is located in the Great Sand Sea, Sobek is found in Herakleion Nome, and Sekhmet is waiting in the Desheret Desert.

With all three gods appearing as a glitch in the Animus, players can obtain three of the special legendary weapons. A scepter, shield, sword, and warrior bow are potential rewards for defeating the gods. As noted on the game’s website, collecting all four pieces of Trial of the Gods gear will unlock an exclusive costume. This costume lets Bayek adorn himself in honor of Anubis.

This week’s Trial of the Gods is different because all three gods are present. The event is also updated with a community challenge. Assassin’s Creed Origins players have a specific goal to reach during this Trial of the Gods based on which platform they use. Each platform will need to defeat the gods thousands of times to unlock a special sword. A player must defeat at least one god to be eligible for the reward if the community challenge is completed.

Ubisoft

On PlayStation 4, players will need to defeat the gods over 275,000 times. On Xbox One systems, gods will need to be overthrown more than 175,000 times. Finally, players on PC will need to conquer these gods at least 75,000 times. If these goals are met, Assassin’s Creed Origins players will receive the Sunslayer Sword. Players can check the status of the community challenge by visiting the Ubisoft Club community in-game or via mobile app. The Ubisoft Club is also where players can pick up their Sunslayer Sword if they earn one this week.

The trio of gods will be available to battle until December 26. Anubis, Sobek, and Sekhmet are formidable foes that require Bayek to be max level before encountering. Once they leave Egypt, players will not be able to find their unique rewards until they return again. These events return quite often in Assassin’s Creed Origins, though, which gives all players a chance to collect their loot.

Trial of the Gods and community challenges are ongoing parts of reoccurring events in the action RPG. Alongside these free events, paid downloadable content is coming soon. As the Inquisitr reported, two major DLCs are coming to the game next year. Both “The Hidden Ones” and “The Curse of the Pharaohs” will raise the level cap in Assassin’s Creed Origins in January and March of 2018.