‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Adam Lind Charged With Four Counts Of Domestic Violence After Latest Arrest

Adam Lind was arrested last month after being accused of a domestic attack against his former fiancé, Stasia Huber, and now, weeks later, the Teen Mom 2 dad has been charged with four counts of assault.

In court documents obtained by Radar Online from the Lincoln County Court on December 19, Adam Lind was said to have been arrested on November 2, 2017, after reportedly attempting to cause “bodily injury” to Stasia Huber. He was also accused of acting recklessly and causing injury to another.

He was also charged with “attempting by physical menace or credible threat to put another in fear of imminent bodily harm, with or without the actual ability to harm the other person,” the Radar Online report revealed to readers.

Following his arrest, Adam Lind was released on a PR bond, which means that the former reality star’s bail was dropped after he reportedly agreed to attend his upcoming court hearing on December 21. As Radar Online revealed, Lind is also facing a court date on January 18 of next year, during which he will reportedly face a jury trial.

After his November arrest for assault, Adam Lind was arrested for a second time on December 5 for violating a no-contact order that had been filed by Stasi Huber. On the same day of his second arrest, Lind was scheduled to attend a court hearing to address the restraining order Huber had filed against him.

In her filing, Stasia Huber chronicled a number of chilling moments that had taken place during her three-year relationship with Adam Lind.

“While under the influence of drugs, alcohol and steroids, [Adam Lind] fractured my forearm, locked me in the house saying I couldn’t leave, smashed my phone and once he realized what he had done, he broke down crying and took me to the ER,” Stasia Huber alleged. “We broke up for a while after that.”

Adam Lind and Stasia Huber appeared alongside one another on several episodes of Teen Mom 2. Then, as he was accused of drug use, Lind left the MTV reality series as the network began to focus more on Chelsea Houska, with whom he shares a young child, and her husband, Cole DeBoer.

The cast of Teen Mom 2 is reportedly in the midst of production on the upcoming season of the show. As for a possible cameo by Adam Lind, the idea seems highly unlikely, especially after all that Lind has been dealing with legally in recent weeks.