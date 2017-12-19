Matt Damon Sexual Assault Backlash: ‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer Has Fans In An Uproar Over His Cameo

Matt Damon has seen some serious backlash over his remarks about sexual assault in Hollywood. Now that the first Ocean’s 8 trailer featuring Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett has been released, fans are in an uproar over the actor’s cameo.

Last February, Damon revealed that he would be reprising his role of Linus, who he played in Ocean’s 11, 12, and 13, in the new all-female remake. In his statement, he shared that he would have a tiny part in the film, referring to his character’s role as a cameo.

However, even knowing that his role is small, Twitter has exploded with fans who are unhappy he will be featured in the film. Fans used social media to express their grievances over Damon being in the film at all because of his recent comments about sexual assault in Hollywood.

Some of the Twitter responses talked about revamping the film’s plot and having the eight ladies take out the actor, as opposed to having them pull off a robbery during the Met Gala. Other fans were adamant that they would not see the highly anticipated Ocean’s 8 if his role is not cut entirely from the movie.

Hi ladies, can we all just be quiet for second and stop chatting about our #metoo stories. Matt Damon wants us so to thank all the men who haven’t assaulted us for not assaulting us. pic.twitter.com/wlN1SNsXQq — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) December 18, 2017

The first Ocean’s 8 trailer is all about girl power, as Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett assemble their team that includes Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, and Rihanna. Anne Hathaway plays the socialite wearing the diamond necklace that Ocean’s crew is going to steal.

However, because the film and trailer promote female empowerment, fans are extremely upset about Damon’s cameo in the film. In a time when the #MeToo movement is going strong and sexual predators are finally suffering the consequences for their actions, what kind of message does it send to have a man who does not understand the movement at all appearing in the movie? Not a good one, according to fans.

Ocean’s 8 should now end with all of the cast breaking the 4th wall and then beating the crap out of Matt Damon for being a total moron. — John Lovell (@Sorophin) December 19, 2017

Matt Damon has a cameo so i’m n ot paying to see it #Oceans8 — Margaret (@lady_sati) December 19, 2017

The studio and the all-female cast have been silent in regard to the backlash surrounding Matt Damon. Since the Ocean’s 8 trailer has been released, the tension has only mounted surrounding the actor. Only time will tell whether the fans’ voices are heard and his part is cut or if the movie will move forward with Linus as planned.

Ocean’s 8 will be released in theaters on June 8, 2018.