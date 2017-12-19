‘Game Of Thrones’ Star John Bradley Claims Season 8 Will Find Every Character In A New Place

Game of Thrones is gearing up for its eighth and final season, and the cast and crew of HBO’s most popular series is starting to feel the pressure. In an interview with TV Guide, GOT star John Bradley admitted that the stakes are higher this time around because they have so many things to get right before the end. This includes the dozens of character storylines that were left open last season. The only problem is that producers have around 6 hours of runtime to wrap things up and give fans the ending they deserve.

Game of Thrones Feels The Pressure To Perform

In speaking about Season 8 of Game of Thrones, Bradley explained how everyone is working hard to ensure the season is the best to date. Not only does the cast and crew must meet the high expectations placed on them by fans, but they’ve also grown attached to their characters and want to see them reach a fitting end.

Luckily, Bradley doesn’t have to worry about crafting the story himself. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are in firm control of the narrative in the final season, and Bradley has full confidence they’ll pull it off with flying colors.

What Did Bradley Tease About The Final Season?

Bradley was pretty quiet about spoilers for the final season, but Entertainment Weekly reports that he did reveal a little about where the show will pick up. Per Bradley, every single character will find themselves in a new location at some point in Season 8. Bradley believes the new settings will add another layer to the characters as fans will watch them adapt to new circumstances.

He didn’t say where Samwell Tarly will find himself as the end nears, but he’s proven that he can handle just about anything Westeros can throw at him. As a side note, Bradley’s comments mean that we will also see Cersei Lannister in a new setting, which could be good or bad for the other characters moving forward.

What About The Rest Of The Characters?

While Bradley’s comments are intriguing, it will be interesting to see how the show concludes its varying stories, especially if the characters are once again strung all over Westeros. In fact, the series has spent the first seven seasons spreading the characters throughout the Seven Kingdoms and Westeros. It makes sense if the writers would finally bring them together this season, though it sounds like the opposite is going to happen.

Of course, it’s hard to tell exactly what Bradley was referring to because he didn’t reveal any specifics. But even still, with only six episodes remaining, the show will need to speed things up if it wants to neatly wrap up every storyline before the end.

HBO has not announced an official premiere date for Season 8 of GoT. Sophie Turner recently let slip, however, that we won’t get the final season until 2019, so we may have a long time to wait.

In the meantime, Season 7 of Game of Thrones was just released on DVD and Blu-ray.