‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham Claims Tyler Baltierra Is Gay, He Reacts

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham sparked controversy when she took to her Twitter account on Monday night to slam her MTV co-stars. Farrah revealed that she thought Amber Portwood stayed in bed all day, Maci Bookout sat around on the couch, Catelyn Lowell smoked weed in her car, and Tyler Baltierra was in denial about being gay, all while she was busy traveling the world and running her businesses. Now, Tyler is speaking out about Farrah’s social media diss.

Teen Mom OG fans were stunned when Farrah seemingly called out her co-stars for no reason. Although Abraham has had major blowup feuds with each and every one of her co-stars in the past, her latest comments seemed to come unprovoked. She was tweeting while the brand new episode aired on MTV this week, and decided to call it like she saw it, much to fans’ surprise. While her comments about Maci, Amber, and Catelynn weren’t too shocking, Abraham decided to reveal that she believed Catelynn Lowell’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, is gay and in denial about it.

“Tyler’s gay [and] still doesn’t admit it,” Farrah Abraham tweeted about her Teen Mom OG co-star.

Now, Tyler Baltierra is giving his opinion on Farrah’s recent comments about him. Baltierra revealed that Abraham could never really insult him, because for her words to have any impact he would need to value her opinion, which he does not.

In order for her to really insult me, I would first need to value her opinion and the lion does not dwell on the opinions of sheep ????????????????✌???? https://t.co/9bDEXHRJoF — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) December 19, 2017

Meanwhile, some Teen Mom OG fans were not happy with Farrah Abraham for calling out her co-stars, especially Tyler Baltierra’s wife, Catelynn Lowell, who recently went to rehab after she admitted she was having suicidal thoughts. Catelynn revealed to her fans on social media that she spent an entire day thinking about all the ways she could end her life, and she knew she needed to seek professional help. She quickly checked herself into rehab to get treatment, and was released just three days before Farrah’s negative Twitter comments. However, other fans had Farrah’s back, revealing things she Farrah wasn’t wrong about her opinions, or laughing at her brutal honesty.

Teen Mom OG currently airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.