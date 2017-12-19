Full Details And Pictures From Reopening Of Hall Of Presidents With Additions Of Donald Trump And New Lobby

For almost an entire year, the Hall of Presidents in Magic Kingdom has been closed as it prepared for the addition of President Donald Trump. With rumors that it would reopen before Christmas, it appears as if the speculation ended up being correct. Late on Monday afternoon, the attraction reopened to guests with a number of changes to the show itself and also the lobby rotunda which is honestly looking better than it ever has before.

Word started making the social media rounds on Monday afternoon and the Disney Parks Blog confirmed it later on. The soft opening preview took place on Monday, but the official reopening at Walt Disney World will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Not only was there a new sound system put into the theater, but new digital screens were installed to give everything a much better sound and look. The 180-degree screen takes its guests through 200 years of American history and covering much more than the Presidents of the United States.

Spread throughout the lobby are a number of exhibits showcasing the meaning behind the Hall of Presidents and who it came from the mind of Walter Elias Disney. It details his affection for President Abraham Lincoln and a number of actual items from the development of the attraction.

Throughout the lobby are also a number of items showcasing the First Ladies of the United States such as Betty Ford and Dolley Payne Todd Madison.

From there, guests can head into the theater to view the main event which features the brand new audio-animatronic figure of Donald Trump. It is evident that the technology of the figure is much better than those of old as the movements of Trump look extremely realistic.

President Abraham Lincoln still speaks as well and delivers the Gettysburg Address, but his voice has been changed.

Trump did end up recording his own speech for the Hall of Presidents just as every sitting president has done for close to the last 30 years. For those who want to go to the Magic Kingdom attraction to see the new show, you may have to experience a lengthy wait as many will want to go once it officially reopens on Tuesday.

Despite what many may think about Donald Trump or the fact that he is in office, the attraction at Walt Disney World has been vastly improved. The refurbishment of the sound system and projection screens are incredible while the new audio-animatronic is incredibly impressive.

For those wondering where Barack Obama’s figure has been moved to, he now stands next to Bill Clinton.

On the official site of Walt Disney World, there are still no hours listed for the Hall of Presidents. Disney has officially said, though, that it will begin daily operation on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.

Even though the main attraction is what takes place inside the theater, there is so much more for guests to enjoy. All of the outfits of the different First Ladies along with the artifacts from Walt Disney’s creation of the attraction are such a welcome sight and a joy to take in.

The Hall of Presidents has been closed for a long time and everyone knew what was being done with the technological advancements and addition of Donald Trump. Still, many were anxiously awaiting it to reopen while others could really care less if it ever opened again at all. The attraction was always meant to reopen and with Trump’s involvement even though it was delayed a number of times. It is indeed back open, though, and guests visiting Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World can view it.