Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron & The Greatest Showman Cast Perform Live Commercial During ‘Christmas Story Live’

Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and The Greatest Showman cast gave an epic live performance during FOX’s A Christmas Story Live last night.

The highly anticipated commercial was the world’s first ever-live movie commercial. Efron, Jackman, Zendaya and Keala Settle along with 150 other performers gave fans an amazing song and dance that left fans wanting one. Everyone in the entire ensemble deserves a standing ovation. That can be seen easily when watching the below video, along with what all the hype is about when it comes to this particular commercial.

Jackman never disappoints when it comes to singing and dancing; it is definitely his forte. Efron was back to his roots and quite frankly showcasing the talent that made fans fall in love with him in High School Musical. Zendaya not only held her own with these two A-listers but also shined, as she did what clearly comes naturally to her, singing and dancing.

Although the entire crew had made the singing and dancing look as though it was super easy, they had their concerns too. At the end of the performance, the cast can be heard expressing their joy for having completed the live commercial. It was obviously a once in a lifetime opportunity but also a very stressful one for those involved. However, the way it turned out had to have exceeded expectations because it was phenomenal.

If the live commercial of The Greatest Showman is any indication of what the film is going to be like, then fans are in for a real treat with this movie. Plus, Michelle Williams was absent from the live production, so having her talent along with the rest of the cast will be movie gold.

Based on what fans saw last night, it is easy to see why this film is already earning Oscar buzz and it has not even been released yet. Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and the cast of The Greatest Showman put on an epic live commercial performance last night. It was so good that it almost outshined A Christmas Story Live. Some might even say that it did outshine the Fox production but that is a topic for another article.

The Greatest Showman hits theaters on Wednesday, December 20.