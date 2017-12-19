‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Makes A Deal With Victor, Kyle Votes Against Jack & Ravi Gets Answers

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, December 19, reveal that Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will campaign to the Jabot board members that they are the better CEO. They both travel throughout Genoa City to talk to each board member to ask for their support. Jack will believe that he has the votes to stay as CEO.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Jack will chat with Billy (Jason Thompson) about his vote. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack will remind Billy that he owes him. Billy will tell Jack that he’s grateful that they finally are talking to each other again. Later, Ashley shows up and begs her brother to do the right thing and vote Jack out as CEO.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will visit with Jack about the Jabot vote. He decides to make her a board member so she can vote to keep him as CEO. A little while later, Jack sees Abby (Melissa Ordway) at Crimson Lights. He will try to secure her vote. Abby isn’t sure what to do. She notes that it feels wrong to vote against her mother.

Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) will agree to support Jack at the Jabot board meeting, on one condition. She wants him to increase the spending at her boutique locations. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Jack will give her word he will meet her demands. Later, she hears Ashley out, who promises to provide Fenmore’s lots of attention if she votes for her.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Ashley will make an admission to Ravi (Abhi Sinha). She will fess up that she has been leading him on and she will apologize for that. Ravi will consider leaving the company to work for Victoria (Amelia Heinle), but will decide to stay at Jabot. He will tell Ashley, despite everything, he enjoys working for her.

At the board meeting, Ashley and Jack will give their speeches about why they are the better person to head Jabot. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ashley, Abby, and Billy will give Jack an answer of “no confidence” in his ability to lead the company.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack introduces Phyllis as a new board member, which she votes to keep Jack. Lauren and Traci (Beth Maitland) vote to keep Jack, too. At the last minute, Gloria (Judith Chapman) reveals that Kyle sent his vote by courier. Jack feels confident his son took his side, but when Gloria reads his vote, Jack’s shocked. Kyle sided with Ashley. Jack is no longer the Jabot CEO.

With Jack officially out of the top Jabot spot, tensions will rise between the Abbott siblings.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) confesses that she embezzled money from Victor (Eric Braeden) to Nick (Joshua Morrow). Nick will be shocked at the amount she stole, but he will worry that she could face prison time. Nikki will get a text message from Victor to meet him at the ranch,

At the ranch, Victor will let Nikki know that he knows what she did. He will suggest the charges could go away if she agrees to his terms. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that he wants her to move back to the ranch and work on their marriage. Little does Nikki know, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) recommended they drop all charges. It sounds like Nikki will cave to Victor and will reconcile with him just in time for Christmas.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.