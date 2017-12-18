Did Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Already Give Birth? Fans Find Recent Photo That Looks Postpartum

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth may have already given birth, at least according to some of the fans and critics of Counting On. The middle Duggar child caused a stir when she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, announced they were expecting their first baby just three months after they tied the knot. Not only did Joy-Anna look bigger than most women do at three months, but she also listed traits the fetus typically doesn’t have for several more weeks, such as fingerprints and brainwaves.

As the Duggar family is staunchly against sex before marriage, many thought that Joy’s big belly was an indication she and her husband, Austin, had been having sex before they were married. As the Duggar family has covered up scandals in the past, some critics are convinced they will cover up a baby conceived out of wedlock.

The photo that has fans talking is located here, taken at the wedding of close family friends Tori Bates and Bobby Bates. Many stated that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth looks postpartum, especially when compared to photos of her pregnant. Not only does her face look thinner, but so do other parts of her body, which has many convinced that Baby Forsyth has already debuted.

The Duggar family is also still basking in the glow of the announcement that Kendra Caldwell Duggar and Joe Duggar are expecting their first baby. The pair tied the knot in September, and with the way the Duggar family operates, most expected an announcement around this time. The news isn’t exactly a shock, however, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth announcing a birth would certainly throw things off kilter for the family.

Counting On will return to TLC this spring, and some think that although they will feature Joy’s birth, they will fudge the timeline a bit to make it seem as though she gave birth in February or early March.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has not revealed the gender of her baby, as she maintains she is waiting until the baby is delivered to find out the gender. The Duggar grandchildren thus far are mostly boys, so many fans are hoping for girls for Joy-Anna and Kendra.