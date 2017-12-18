WWE Rumors: Rich Swann And Wife May Have Reconciled, WWE Return Soon?

There are WWE rumors going around that former Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann and his wife have made up following his arrest and suspension from WWE. Swann is currently on an indefinite suspension from the WWE after an arrest just over a week ago for charges of battery and kidnapping/false imprisonment. The incident occurred in Gainesville, Florida, and Swann denied ever getting physical with his wife in that manner. Despite that, WWE is waiting to see what comes of the case. Meanwhile, Swann and his wife appear to be on good terms, according to her latest update.

A report on Monday via ProWrestlingSheet gives the latest details about Swann and wife Su Yung, indicating that Swann’s wife shared a new social media post regarding their relationship. Su Yung went on her Facebook profile and posted what seemed to be an upbeat message about getting to see her husband again.

“I can not wait to see my husband tomorrow! After such an awesome weekend of wrestling debuting in two different promotions across America nothing would be better than to see his face.”

The arrest happened back on December 10th, with WWE suspending Swann shortly after it was made news publicly. During the incident, Swann allegedly got physical with his wife which may have included putting her in a headlock and keeping her against her will inside a car. WWE indicated the suspension was due to their policy of no tolerance towards those individuals involved in any domestic assault or abuse matters.

Cruiserweight Rich Swann and his wife may have reconciled since his arrest and suspension from WWE. WWE

Swann has been with WWE since joining NXT in 2015 and eventually moved to the Cruiserweight Division for Raw and 205 Live shows. He became the third superstar to win the WWE Cruiserweight Champion in the division after defeating The Brian Kendrick on the debut episode of 205 Live on the WWE Network.

Swann held the title for 61 days before dropping it to Neville at the Royal Rumble 2017. His reign is currently considered second-longest in the history of the newer Cruiserweight title, with only Neville’s 197-day reign besting Swann’s reign at the moment.

Now WWE fans will have to wait a bit longer as the legal aspect of Rich Swann’s case is resolved. Reportedly, the former champion has a team of lawyers and investigators working on the matter to prove his innocence. Until the court or judge makes that official decision on Swann’s case, WWE will keep him on the suspension to see how the matter is decided.