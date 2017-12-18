Linda Sarsour: Organizer Of Anti-Trump Women’s March Accused Of Covering Up Sex Abuse, ‘Fat-Shaming’ Woman

Linda Sarsour is known as the feminist activist who organized the anti-Trump Women’s March, but now the noted women’s rights leader is in some controversy of her own after a report claimed she “fat-shamed” a woman who reported sexual abuse in her office and worked to cover up the allegations.

Sarsour has long attracted critics from within conservative circles, especially after her efforts to oppose Donald Trump within the first days of his administration. But the latest allegation claims that behind the scenes, the activist and organizer failed to stand up for the rights of a woman who worked in her Brooklyn office.

Asmi Fathelbab claimed in an interview with the Daily Caller that she was repeatedly sexually harassed by a man in the office. Fathelbab claimed that when she reported the abuse to Linda Sarsour, she was instead met with fat-shaming and threats to blacklist her from future jobs.

Asmi Fathelbab called out Linda Sarsour specifically, calling her a fraud to the women’s rights movement.

“She oversaw an environment unsafe and abusive to women,” said Fathelbab. “Women who put [Sarsour] on a pedestal for women’s rights and empowerment deserve to know how she really treats us.”

Fathelbab claimed that Sarsour said the kind of abuse Fathelbab was claiming did not “happen to women who looked like [her],” which Fathelbab believed was an insult about her weight.

The Daily Caller has taken some criticism for its right-leaning reporting that included reports on some unsubstantiated rumors about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign. But the report noted that it corroborated Fathelbab’s story with two others that worked closely with Sarsour’s organizations.

This is not the first time that Linda Sarsour has attracted controversy. A pro-Palestinian activist, Sarsour has openly blamed what she called the “Jewish media” for her controversial reputation. As Fox News reported, Sarsour was invited to sit on a panel about anti-Semitism at The New School in New York City last year, but instead launched what many viewed as an attack on Jewish media.

Linda Sarsour dismissed employee’s claims of sexual assault because accused man was “good Muslim” https://t.co/xtcE1Cf30w pic.twitter.com/ARGYE1afeo — Robert Spencer (@jihadwatchRS) December 18, 2017

“If what you’re reading all day long, morning and night, in the Jewish media is that Linda Sarsour and Minister Farrakhan are the existential threat to the Jewish community, something really bad’s going to happen and we’re going to miss the mark on it,” she said (via Fox News).

Linda Sarsour did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for a comment about the allegations that she covered up sexual harassment.