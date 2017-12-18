‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Tampers With Paternity Test, But Not Like You’d Expect

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next few weeks and heading into the New Year promise the Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) baby story takes center stage. Monday on B&B, Steffy realizes in a heartbreaking moment that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) might not be her baby daddy. After all the years of dreaming about a baby, this could turn into her worst nightmare. There’s paternity test drama ahead, and whenever that crops up on a soap, you can bet there’s the potential for a swap.

Bill Wants To Know The Truth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from SheKnows Soaps promise that on Wednesday, December 20, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) goes to share the baby news with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). The same day, Steffy goes to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to reveal that she’s pregnant and share her worries that Liam might not be the father of her baby. Bill can’t help but be secretly thrilled with the idea that the baby might be his since he’s full-on obsessed with his daughter-in-law.

B&B spoilers from this week’s soap magazines promise that Bill tells Steffy that she must get a DNA test so they know the truth and can go from there. The problem is that Liam discovers Steffy ran a paternity test, and that little fact reveals that she cheated. But in the meantime, the results of the paternity test loom over Steffy’s head, threatening her happiness. After Steffy agrees to the paternity test, Bill will do some thinking, according to new spoilers. He must decide if he’ll protect Liam or not.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, December 18-22. Steffy and Liam receive life-altering news. https://t.co/UEmsaueebP #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/1Gyk6orcyQ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 17, 2017

Bill Tampers With The Test, But Which Way Does He Go?

The latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central indicate that in the New Year, Liam is rocked by a bombshell. However, the bombshell might only be the cheating, not the reveal that Steffy’s baby is not his. Will Bill tamper with the paternity test to do the right thing? The rotten and selfish side of Bill would love nothing more than to run off with Steffy and raise a baby with her. But after a talk with Liam this week, Bill feels horrible about the cheating and may try and make things right.

Bold spoilers and rumors circulating on social media hint that Bill might tamper with Steffy’s paternity test, but not the way most viewers assume. On the off chance that the baby is his, Bill might substitute Liam’s DNA for his sample so that either way, the test will be a match for Liam. That would leave a life-long question for Bill of whether Steffy’s child was his child or grandchild, but it would protect Liam from heartbreak. Of course, it seems that Liam’s destruction is inevitable no matter what Bill does.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Bill struggles to hide his feelings for Steffy from Liam. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/G02J1zIafL pic.twitter.com/AQoUsA5vlS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 14, 2017

Cheating Revealed But Paternity Hidden?

Other recent Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam discovers the paternity test and knows that Steffy cheated. However, the same spoilers say he will not find out that Steffy cheated with Bill and may assume it’s a random stranger she hooked up with the night of their big fight about Sally. If Bill does change the DNA test to ensure that it’s a match for Liam, that will protect Liam’s feelings to some extent. Steffy sleeping with a stranger when upset is bad, but sleeping with his dad is so much worse.

There’s also the question of whether Steffy will take the heat for the cheating but keep Bill’s role in it hidden. If Steffy can keep her guilt-ridden mouth shut, she might be able to minimize the damage, especially when the paternity test comes back a match for Liam. Her husband might overlook his anger and move forward since it was his “cheating” with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) that started all of this. Bill’s swapping the paternity test could, in fact, save Liam and Steffy’s marriage. Check back often for more Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.