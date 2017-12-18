‘The Voice’ Viewers Threaten To Boycott Season 13 Finale After ‘Rigged’ Claims

The Voice is set to air part one of its two-part Season 13 tonight (December 18) with the big winner announced tomorrow night, though it sounds like the show could be a few viewers down. A number of angry viewers have been threatening to boycott the big finale this week after accusing the NBC talent search of being “rigged” while demanding a recount of last week’s semi-final results.

The drama first boiled over last week after Noah Mac of Team Jennifer Hudson was eliminated during the semi-final during the Instant Save alongside Adam Cunningham from Team Adam Levine, while Blake Shelton’s Red Marlow advanced into the finale.

A number of angry fans lashed out at the show on social media, claiming that The Voice’s instant voting system is somehow “rigged” as they alleged that it appeared on Twitter that Noah had thousands more retweets to be saved than Red.

And now, those same fans are threatening to boycott the impending two-night finale as well as demanding a recount of last week’s results before the latest winner of The Voice is crowned.

Twitter user @Mswbb1 started the hashtag #boycottriggedvoiceshow in a show of support for Noah, while other then followed suit by joining in and tweeting out the hashtag.

“#BoycottRiggedVoiceShow Do not reward the people who did this,” added The Voice fan @Debra_Marinelli while urging other social media users to also boycott the finale.

“#TheVoice was over last week after [Noah], the ONLY performer, was voted off!!” another viewer hit back of last week’s semi-final results. “It was way too close – either it was #Rigged or I demand a #RECOUNT.”

Others then encouraged Noah’s coach Jennifer Hudson to demand a recount of the votes, as viewers continued to make it very clear that they still weren’t happy to see Noah sent home almost a week after the elimination was confirmed during the December 12 Tuesday night episode.

“Why is #TheVoice such f***ing bulls***?” asked @carlrissian on December 16. “There is NO WAY that Red should’ve gotten to the final four over Noah… This s*** is so f***ing rigged. Ugh.”

“It has to be rigged,” said another. “That’s the way I feel after @noah_mac not making it through. Smh. #NoahMac #TheVoice.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

While there’s no proof that The Voice’s instant voting system is rigged in any way despite fans continuing to call out the show, Hudson admitted shortly after Noah and another of her contestants, Davon Fleming, were sent home during the semi-final that she didn’t know what happened.

Posting a photo on her official Instagram page of herself posing with Noah and Davon, she wrote in part, “I don’t know what happened [y’all]… Boss lady don’t know what to say about that.”

But while Jennifer’s now out of the running to win Season 13 of The Voice after all of her acts were eliminated from the competition, Blake Shelton and fellow coach Miley Cyrus have been using their social media to encourage fans to vote before the current round of shows come to an end this week.

Shelton posted a video of himself with his remaining contestants Chloe Kohanski and Red Marlow on Instagram on the day before night one of the finale December 17, which he captioned, “Y’all ready to get that W?? #TeamBlake @nbcthevoice.”

Miley also showed her support and excitement for the remaining singer on her The Voice team on social media.

Cyrus shared a clip of herself and contestant Brooke Simpson working together in the studio on December 17 as they blew kisses to the camera.

“Can’t WAIT for this Monday & Tuesday FINALE SHOW with @brookesimpsonofficial @nbcthevoice!” Miley wrote of the impending The Voice finale this week. “#TeamMiley #TeamBrooke Vote 4 Brooke & download her songsssss on iTunes!”

The Voice Season 13 finale is set to air tonight (December 18) and tomorrow on NBC.