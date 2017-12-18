Lisa Vanderpump Offers Advice To Jax Taylor After He Cheats On Brittany Cartwright

Lisa Vanderpump is proud of Jax Taylor for admitting to cheating on girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, but she isn’t happy. In fact, she’s highly upset about his inability to stay faithful and recently offered him some advice.

During an interview with People magazine on December 17, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was asked if she had any advice for her Vanderpump Rules co-star, who has seemingly made a habit of cheating on his girlfriends.

“Yes. Don’t drop your trousers at every opportunity, but that’s the advice you should give to every man, really,” she said.

Continuing on, Lisa Vanderpump said that Jax Taylor’s decision to admit to being unfaithful shows that he’s grown up — at least in a way. As she explained, he hasn’t fully grown up until he stops cheating completely.

Jax Taylor was accused of sleeping with Faith Stowers during the first episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 earlier this month. However, at first, Taylor said that he never cheated on Cartwright and suggested Stowers was lying. Then, during the second episode of the show, Taylor admitted to sleeping with Stowers and Cartwright promptly flew to Las Vegas to get away from him and spend some time with her friends.

Jax Taylor has been known to cheat in the past. As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, the SUR Restaurant bartender cheated on Stassi Schroeder a number of times. He even slept with her friend, Kristen Doute.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Oct 15, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

While the Jax Taylor cheating scandal appeared to come to a close during last Monday’s episode of the show, which featured Taylor admitting to cheating on Brittany Cartwright, a sneak peek at tonight’s episode hints that the drama may have just begun. As some may have seen, Cartwright attempts to set Taylor up during a night out with her female co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Scheana Marie, and Stassi Schroeder, by calling Taylor and questioning him about the possibility of numerous affairs.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.