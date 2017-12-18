Blake Shelton Slams Luke Bryan, Jokes He ‘Looks Inbred’

Blake Shelton is throwing some serious shade at fellow country star Luke Bryan after he joked in a new video that he thinks the “Light It Up” singer looks “inbred.” Shelton made the startling confession in a new clip posted to his social media accounts, where he poked a whole lot of fun at Bryan to promote his new album, What Makes You Country.

Fortunately, it looks like the diss was all in good fun between the friends, as Blake mused on what exactly makes Luke country while discussing his latest release.

“I just wanted to take a minute and tell you that my buddy Luke Bryan has an album that came out. It’s called What Makes You Country,” Shelton said in the video, before then musing, “It got me thinking. If he’s saying that, ‘What makes you country?’, I started thinking, ‘What makes Luke country?'”

Blake then came out swinging with his response, claiming that the thing that makes Luke country is the fact that he “looks inbred.”

The Voice coach also joked about his answer in the video’s caption, where he admitted that he finally figured out what Bryan was referring to with his new album title.

Guys i figured it out.. I know @LukeBryanOnline is trying to figure out what makes him country and had to put out an album to find the answer.. but I’ve got it! #WhatMakesYouCountryhttps://t.co/7NN7sRCbc4 pic.twitter.com/rBMQRQpLgo — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) December 14, 2017

“Guys I figured it out… I know [Luke] is trying to figure out what makes him country and had to put out an album to find the answer… but I’ve got it!” Blake joked, including a link to download Bryan’s latest album on iTunes.

Luke hasn’t publicly responded to Blake’s playful social media diss, though the star most likely took his fellow singer’s jab all in his stride as the two singers have actually been close friends for years, even hosting the ACM Awards together for three years between 2013 and 2015.

Bryan also stepped in last month to defend the “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer from the haters after it was revealed that Shelton had been named People magazine’s 2017 “Sexiest Man Alive.”

The announcement got some serious backlash on social media, and Bryan even admitted that he too blasted his fellow country star over his new title, though he told Entertainment Tonight that he began to feel pretty bad after seeing all the hate the star was receiving online.

“I originally roasted him about it. Now the whole world is roasting him and now I feel bad for roasting him,” Luke told the outlet last month, joking that he’s actually pretty “jelly” to see his friend get the official “Sexiest Man Alive” crown from People before him.

Luke, who was actually named by People as “Country’s Sexiest Man Alive” in 2014, then admitted that despite all the banter between the two, he was actually “very proud” of his friend before slamming those who posted negative comments online.

“For all of the people out there that are giving him grief, I mean, Blake is a good looking guy and he deserves it,” he said in support of Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend.

Luke originally slammed Blake after the announcement was made, jokingly admitting that he thought he deserved the honor more.

“Who in the hell is choosing these? Am I being punked?” Bryan asked shortly after People confirmed that Shelton was their “Sexiest Man Alive” this year per Sounds Like Nashville. “And we’re sure that y’all didn’t Photoshop [his] face over [my] face and change the name?”

But while Luke has more recently stayed quiet about Blake’s diss, he has been revealing his big Christmas plans ahead of the festive period. He said last week that the holidays are a bittersweet time for his family after the sad deaths of his sister, brother, and brother-in-law.