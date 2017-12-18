Carrie Fisher’s Beloved Dog Gary Recognized ‘His Mama’s’ Voice In ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’– See The Video

Carrie Fisher loved her dog Gary more than anything. And, he knew it. Even now, he feels her presence. Fisher’s former assistant took Gary to see a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. He immediately recognized her voice, and his ear perked up every time she spoke.

According to Entertainment Weekly, ABC reporter Veronica Miracle said that Gary watched the movie on Carrie’s former assistant’s lap and his ears perked up each time Leia appeared on the screen.

Carrie passed away on December 27, 2016. She may be gone, but she isn’t forgotten. Star Wars fans have flocked to see The Last Jedi and her companion Gary was clearly happy to see her in the film.

According to The Wrap, Gary’s Instagram account features a picture of him watching the Star Wars teaser with the caption, “Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom#garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans.”

For those who aren’t Star Wars fans, Gary also has a part in the movie. An alien creature inspired by Fisher’s dog appears in the film as a tribute to the actress who died last year.

The little dog was the actress’s constant companion, so it was only fitting that director Rian Johnson created a cameo appearance to honor Fisher. Many Star Wars fans flocked to the theaters to see the pouch as an adorable space creature.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Gary now lives with Fisher’s assistant, Corby McCoin. In 2012, Carrie adopted Gary from her daughter, Billie Lourd, as a service animal to help her cope with bipolar disorder. He often goes with Carrie’s daughter, Billie at celebrity events.

Fisher went into cardiac arrest while in-flight with Gary last year. She passed away at the age of 60. Gary wasn’t just a pet to Fisher, he was a constant companion, who acted as a therapy dog to help her with bipolar disorder. He tagged along to many interviews, movie sets, and red carpet events with her, including the White House Correspondents’ dinner in 2016 and the screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

The late @carrieffisher's dog Gary just watched #TheLastJedi! He sat on Fisher's former assistant's lap during the film. She said his ears perked up every time she was on screen ❤️@starwars @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/2rCCGIi6Al — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) December 15, 2017

It’s clear in the video that Gary remembers his mama and misses her dearly.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently playing in theaters.