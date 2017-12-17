’90 Day Fiance’ News: Mohamed Jbali Post Letter Showing His Green Card Was Possibly Denied

It looks like Mohamed Jbali of 90 Day Fiance is in trouble once again and this time it could get him kicked out of the United States. Starcasm shared the news about a letter that Mohamed Jbali posted and it shows the fact that his green card was denied, but it is all a bit confusing. Mohamed is now divorced from Danielle, so his K1-Visa isn’t good anymore.

He is from Tunisia and could end up having to go back now. Mohamed got a two-year green card when he got married to Danielle, but that is gone now. Since they didn’t stay married, that made things a lot harder on him to get to stay in the United States. Mohamed just posted a letter from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and it showed that he was denied his green card, but there may be more to that story than it seems.

Mohamed Jbali actually cropped out the reason for the denial. The fans want to know why, but he isn’t explaining that just yet. He did have some problems with getting his paperwork to them when he was trying to get it all done. Mohamed is saying that the law doesn’t make sense to him since these people haven’t dealt with this situation on their own.

It really does look like his green card was denied, but In Touch Weekly is pretty sure he was just denied a replacement card after losing his first one. That has everyone a bit confused on what that even means, though. There is no reason for them to send him a replacement card if that one isn’t good anymore. Hopefully, he will explain to his fans what is really going on. As of right now, it hasn’t been confirmed if Mohamed will get to stay in the United States or not. A lot of people feel like he might have married Danielle for the wrong reasons and if the immigration office agrees then he might get sent back home.

You won't be seeing Mohamed Jbali on the new season of 90 Day Fiance