‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Takes A Paternity Test, Brooke Says Yes & Katie Confesses A Secret

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of December 18 tease big drama is ahead on the CBS soap opera. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) panics after learning that she is pregnant. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) says yes to Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) marriage proposal. And, Katie (Heather Tom) tells Brooke the identity of her secret boyfriend. The Avants, Logans, Spencers, and Forresters gather together to celebrate Christmas.

According to Soap Central, Steffy panics after she finds out she’s pregnant. At first, she thought it was a miracle that she was finally expecting. Then, the panic set in when she realizes that Bill (Don Diamont) could be the child’s dad. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that when Bill learns of Steffy’s pregnancy, he urges her to get a paternity test ASAP. He believes they need to know immediately.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill could try to tamper with the paternity test. Steffy has made it clear that she wants to make things work with Liam, but Bill refuses to accept that. It wouldn’t be above Bill to tamper with the result to say he’s the father, to force Steffy to leave Liam.

Katie has a chat with her sister, Brooke about her love life. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she finally confesses that her secret boyfriend is Wyatt Fuller (Darin Brooks). The scoop will surprise Brooke as she never expected Wyatt and Katie to end up together. She offers her sister support and warns her that Bill probably won’t approve of their relationship.

Last week, Ridge asked Brooke to marry him again. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brook will accept his proposal. He didn’t think she would agree to marry him again after last time, so he’s thrilled she said yes.

It gets complicated when Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) asks Brooke to marry him too. After mulling over her decision, she decides to marry Ridge. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she demands he respect her decision to marry Ridge. When he can’t, she asks him to move out of her home.

The Forresters, Logans, Spencers, and Avants celebrate Christmas with an elegant dinner and gathering around the piano to sing carols. Eric (John McCook) cannot contain his excitement and announces Brooke and Ridge’s engagement.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.