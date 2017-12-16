‘RHOBH’ News: Kyle Richards Reveals Why Kim Won’t Be On This Season At All

Kim and Kyle Richards have been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills together for a long time. This season things are going to be different, though. Kyle will be there, but Kim won’t be making an appearance. People shared the details about why Kim won’t be around at all this season.

This is the first time in seven years that Kim Richards won’t be on the show at all. Kyle was at the RHOBH Season 8 premiere party at the Doheny Room in West Hollywood, California where she spoke out about why Kim wouldn’t be around.

It turns out that Kim Richards is doing well right now and really enjoying her time with her grandson. Kyle shared that every single day, her sister spends time with her grandson. She has battled with addiction for a while and is also totally sober right now and doing well. It sounds like Kim has moved on to a healthier life and being on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is not part of it.

Kyle shared that her sister is so happy and doing good. That is what is really important to her. She admits that she doesn’t love change and her sister not being there is weird. Kyle is so used to filming with Kim, so this is a big change for her. She has even asked her to film with her a few times, but Kim doesn’t want to do it. She just isn’t part of reality television anymore. Kim was on the show as a housewife for five years and then on the show as a friend of the housewives for two years.

Kyle Richards did tease that there is still going to be some drama this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills even without Kim there to cause it or be in the middle of it. Kyle and Lisa Vanderpump have a great relationship now, but it turns out they do have some issues this season. You do not want to miss the drama this season.

Don’t miss Kyle Richards and the rest of the ladies back on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it starts airing a new season on Bravo. The new season of the show will premiere on Tuesday night and air new episodes each week.