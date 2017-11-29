Brad Pitt: Jennifer Aniston Supporting Him Through Angelina Jolie Divorce — Exes Back Together?

Brad Pitt is receiving nothing but love and support from his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, who is said to be fully committed to getting her former partner back on his feet following his forthcoming divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Supposedly, as reported by The Stir, Brad Pitt and Jolie are still in the process of finalizing their divorce, and it goes without saying that since the actress’ decision to file court papers that will see her marriage come to an end, Brad has struggled to accept just that.

Over the months, reports have claimed that Pitt didn’t even want to pull through with the divorce because he felt as if he could change his ways and make things right with Angelina and their six children.

As previously revealed, Brad Pitt had been battling an addiction to alcohol for several years, which the actor openly admitted to GQ.

The Hollywood star acknowledges that the battle was affecting his marriage as it evidently became worse over time — to the point where Angelina would eventually pull the plug on the relationship and purchase herself a new home.

Now, with so much time having passed, Jennifer Aniston, who Brad has recently gotten back in touch with, has been extremely supportive of her ex-husband in the hopes that she can help him get through the divorce.

Jennifer is said to be aware of the supposed fact that Brad Pitt has struggled with the divorce process immensely and she’s made herself available at any given time — even if the actor had just wanted to speak with her about something.

According to sources, in the recent conversations that Brad Pitt has had with Aniston, he’s realized what a mistake he made by leaving her by ending their marriage and moving on with Jolie.

It’s not that he wants Jennifer back, as he’s aware she’s happily married to Justin Theroux, but the regret of ending the marriage is something that definitely seems to haunt him now more than ever.

Brad Pitt respects that Aniston has been so open and available at all times — he respects that she is even giving him the time of day to help him cope with the process of finalizing his divorce once and for all.

