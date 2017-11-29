The Weeknd Just Threw Serious Shade At Ex-Girlfriend Selena Gomez

The Weeknd is making it pretty clear how he feels about ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez following their breakup last month. After it was confirmed that the two had split after just under a year together in October as Selena was spotted out and about with former boyfriend Justin Bieber, the R&B singer is making it pretty clear that there’s now little chance of a reconciliation.

Despite the couple being somewhat private during their almost year-long romance, both shared occasional personal photos of one another across social media in addition to their handful of red carpet appearances – but that’s officially all over.

As reported by People on November 29, The Weeknd officially deleted all the photos he had of Selena on his Instagram account this week, which appears to suggest the twosome probably didn’t split on the best terms.

The site confirmed that the singer – real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye – had deleted all trace of his former girlfriend from his page after unfollowing her on the social media site just a few days ago, almost a month after their breakup was confirmed.

The star had previously shared a few photos of himself and Gomez during their 10-month romance, including a few from their time together, including a photo of the now former couple together at the Met Gala earlier this year.

As for Selena, she unfollowed The Weeknd on Instagram a few weeks ago but still has photos of herself and the “Starboy” singer on display for her 130 million followers to see.

Notably, a sweet snap of herself and Abel sitting together on what appears to be a date is still available on her page after she uploaded it back in September. The photo shows the “Good For You” singer smiling at the camera while her now ex-boyfriend has his arm on the chair behind her.

Gomez officially unfollowed the singer on the photo and video sharing site about two weeks shortly after he was spotted out with his former girlfriend Bella Hadid.

A number of fans commented on the latest development between Selena and The Weekend on social media, which ranged from sadness that the couple is now very much officially over to understanding why the musician cleansed his social media accounts.

“Don’t get why people say it’s tragic that Abel deleted his pics with Selena,” tweeted one fan of The Weeknd’s social media actions. “I would do the same with my ex.”

The latest Instagram drama comes shortly after Justin Bieber, who’s Selena’s thought to have reconciled with in the wake of her latest split, caused just a little social media drama of his own.

After skipping attending the 2017 American Music Awards with Gomez earlier this month, despite being nominated for multiple awards, he quickly liked and unliked a photo the singer shared as she performed during the broadcast.