Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wedding Update: Buckingham Palace Confirms Royal Family Will Pay For Wedding Cost

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially announced their engagement on Monday and a few details about their wedding were subsequently released. It was revealed that the upcoming royal wedding will be smaller compared to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s, but it will still cost a lot.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding has been confirmed to be held in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. It will take place in May 2018 and Buckingham Palace stated that the Royal family would pay for the wedding expenses, as per Mirror.

The Royals will cover the major aspects of the wedding including the church service, floral arrangements, background music, decorations for the church, and reception and the reception fees. However, it was reported that any other additional expenses such as the transportation and security are likely to be shouldered by the U.K. taxpayers.

Nonetheless, since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will be at a smaller scale, less expenses are expected than William and Kate’s wedding which reportedly cost £20 million – not surprising since they had at least 1,900 on their guest list.

The entire wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan is not going to be televised like most of the previous royal nuptials. The big day will not be declared as bank holiday either, but fans around the globe should not worry because they can still witness the wedding as it was decided that part of it can still be televised.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a May wedding at Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace says: https://t.co/bi2rEIIogf pic.twitter.com/k0Qe7dKvoP — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 28, 2017

With regards to their choice of marriage ceremony setting, Prince Harry and Meghan opted for St. George’s Chapel because Windsor is a very special place for them. It was said that while dating for a year and a half, the couple spent most of their time there.

Prior to confirming the church venue, the soon-to-be-married pair still needs Queen Elizabeth’s approval. It was disclosed that Her Majesty immediately gave her permission when she learned that Harry and Meghan wanted to use the said site.

#BREAKING: Royal wedding venue confirmed: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castlehttps://t.co/kxWFTN1UKF pic.twitter.com/8pHis3qRsh — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 28, 2017

In history, St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle already hosted numerous royal weddings, particularly for the children of Queen Victoria. Prince Charles also married the Duchess of Cornwall at this venue in 2005 and the latest royal wedding that was held here was Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly’s in 2008.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently discussed their relationship through their very first interview together. The pair candidly narrated to BBC’s Mishal Husain how they met, dated, and how the Prince staged his “romantic” proposal.