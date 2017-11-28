Meghan Trainor Shows Off Impressive Weight Loss, Reveals How She Got In Shape

Popstar Meghan Trainor is showing off her impressive weight loss and revealing how her boyfriend helped her to get in shape. The star recently revealed her new svelte figure after being announced as a judge on Fox’s new singing show The Four: Battle For Stardom, where she revealed that she now loves to exercise with her man.

The singer, most famous for her hit about curves, “All About That Bass,” spoke out about her weight loss transformation to Entertainment Tonight after showing off some snaps of her new body on Instagram.

“I work out so hard,” Meghan told the site this week after stepping away from the spotlight for a while, revealing that her boyfriend Daryl Sabara was instrumental in helping her to get in shape and workout more.

“I’ve been working on my health [with] my boyfriend,” Trainor continued to the outlet of her new look, “and, yeah, we eat good and we work out, like, every day.”

The “Me Too” singer didn’t confirm just how much weight she’s lost so far, though there’s no doubting that the star looked happier and healthier than ever in new photos she shared of herself on social media over the past few days.

In one recent snap she shared with her almost 9 million followers, Meghan admitted that she’d never felt happier or sexier in her whole life.

“Never felt so pretty/sexy in my life! Thank you so much,” she captioned one photo of herself, which featured her posing over her shoulder while wearing a new pair of blue jeans.

In another photo Trainor recently shared with her followers – which also highlighted her impressive weight loss – she could be seen gazing into Daryl’s eyes while showing off her slim waist in a glittery top.

“Thank you for supporting me with this crazy new adventure. YOU are thuuuh love of my life,” she told her boyfriend in the sweet snap’s caption.

@darylsabara thank you for supporting me with this crazy new adventure. YOU are YOU are thuuuh love of my life ???????? thank you @ryan.trainor for this magical pic ! A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Nov 21, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

Meghan’s been incredibly outspoken about her body in the past, and even admitted that she was targeted by vicious bullies after the 2016 Grammy Awards who called her a “fat whale.”

“These people can be ruthless. I try not to read online comments as they can be really hurtful,” she told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine last year of the social media trolls who harassed her. Meghan also opened up about her size and the responsibility she felt when it came to being not sample size and in the spotlight.

“The feedback I get from fans who used to hate their bodies or feel so insecure that they didn’t leave the house makes it totally worthwhile,” she admitted in 2016, but said that writing her 2014 hit “All About That Bass” about being comfortable with her body “terrifying.”

“It’s terrifying, saying to the entire world, ‘Hey, I’m a little curvy and I’m in love with it, I’m fine with it!’ when I really was not 100 percent fine with it while writing the song,” Meghan recalled of the process behind writing the huge hit about body confidence. “It was more of a song that I wish I was hearing on the radio to help me with my insecurities.”

But it sounds like Trainor’s now more comfortable in her own skin than ever, which she’ll likely be showcasing on The Four: Battle For Stardom next year. Meghan will be joining DJ Khaled, Sean Combs, and Charlie Walk as judges on the new Fox series, which will be hosted by Fergie.

The Four: Battle for Stardom is set to debut on Fox on January 4.

[Featured Image by Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]