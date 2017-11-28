Blake Shelton Just Can’t Stop Kissing Gwen Stefani Backstage At ‘The Voice’

Whenever Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are together, you can bet that there is going to be some kind of public display of affection, and they are going to post those moments for the world can see. The couple enjoys sharing their romance with fans on social media, and recently Stefani included a pic of her with the “Sexiest Man Alive” on the set of The Voice as part of her Instagram story.

Gwen’s Surprise Appearance At The Voice

A Hollywood Life source says that the couple used the commercial breaks as opportunities for kissing and talking with Adam Levine.

“During the later commercial breaks Gwen came to the stage to hang out with Blake and talk to him and Adam and also have small talk with Miley and Jen, but her main focus was clearly Blake,” claimed the insider.

Stefani and Shelton also took fun pictures together with their phones while laughing and making goofy faces. Before the final performance of the night from contestant Chloe Kohanski, Shelton had his arm around the No Doubt singer and kissed her on the forehead and lips before the live show went back on the air.

The Lovebirds Also Shared Cute Pics From Their Thanksgiving In Oklahoma

All of this romantic fun in Hollywood comes just hours after the couple spent the Thanksgiving holiday together in Shelton’s hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, with dozens of family members, including Stefani’s three sons: Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

#thankful gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 24, 2017 at 10:09am PST

The 48-year-old told Extra – during the one day of the holiday weekend that she jetted to L.A. to promote her holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas – that spending Thanksgiving in Oklahoma was amazing and fun. She also revealed that she was going straight back because everyone was at a campfire waiting for her, including her parents, who are still married. When asked if she would ever get married again, Stefani replied that anything is possible.

Had the best thanksgiving ❤️gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:22am PST

Also joining the country superstar and his girlfriend were Stefani’s brother, Todd, and her sister-in-law, Jennifer. The four posed for a fun holiday picture complete with cozy sweaters.

Gwen’s Boys Love Going Country With Blake Shelton

According to E! News, her boys enjoyed their time in the country as much as their mom. Fans caught a glimpse of the LA natives on Snapchat dressed in camo while enjoying four-wheeling and fishing with Shelton. Gwen Stefani added the caption #thankful.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]