‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Packs On The PDA With Boyfriend Chris Marek In New Set Of Photos

Amy Roloff and boyfriend Chris Marek are seldom photographed being affectionate with each other. Usually, the couple would merely hold hands, stand beside each other or just be in the same frame. The latest set of photos Amy posted includes some of their sweetest ones so far.

Amy shared a new set of photos, which includes a snap of herself and Chris hugging and smiling behind a huge wreath. The shot of the couple was made even more beautiful by the background of tall pine trees.

There are at least a couple of photos on Amy’s social media accounts where she’s sitting on Chris’ lap. While these are as sweet as they come, they pale in comparison to the beauty and emotion of the recent photo of them hugging.

Aside from one of their most affectionate photos to date, Amy also shared photos from the recent Thanksgiving Day and the Roloff family’s trip to a pine tree farm where she got to choose and cut down her new Christmas tree.

One of the photos is the same as the one Tori posted on Instagram where Amy is flanked by Chris, son Zach with Tori and Jackson, daughter Molly and her husband Joel, a couple of Joel’s relatives, and youngest son Jacob with his girlfriend Isabel Rock.

Another photo shows the tree Amy have chosen to bring home for the holidays. She is seen standing near the tree giving a thumbs-up sign while Marek is behind her with a saw. In the next photo, Chris is carrying the already cut tree.

Aside from packing on the PDA with the Roloff matriarch, Marek seems to be getting along just fine with Amy’s sons and their families. Chris can be seen enjoying a game of Splendor with Amy, Jacob and Molly Jo. Chris and Jacob also played a Chess-like board game while Marek enjoyed a bottle of beer.

Of course, a Roloff family gathering wouldn’t be complete without Amy goofing around with her grandchildren. In one shot, Amy is lying down beside baby Jackson who’s trying to grab her nose and mouth. Amy also shared a snap of Jackson touching baby Ember’s head.

Perhaps the most adorable of all 30 photos Amy shared on Facebook, aside from her sweet snaps with Chris, is the one where Jacob lifts Jackson right above his head while standing behind the same wreath Amy and Chris were photographed hugging.

Amy and Chris have been dating for around a year now. There are rumors that the two are already engaged, as reported by In Touch Weekly. The rumor started after Amy posted a photo where she is wearing a huge ring on her right hand.

Whether there are wedding bells in the near future or not, one thing is certain and that is Amy and Chris are becoming more and more comfortable with each other even in the presence of other members of the Roloff family.

[Featured image by Amy Roloff/Facebook]